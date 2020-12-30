Most of 2020 was dominated by big news events: The global coronavirus pandemic dominated, along with social justice issues. Oh, and hurricanes. Too many hurricanes.
Just after many in the state clebrated Mardi Gras, Gov. John Bel Edwards ordered a shutdown to stem the spread of COVID-19. Lives and businesses were disrupted and, in some cases, lost.
The May 25 killing of George Floyd at the hands of white police officers in Minneapolis prompted protests in Lafayette, as it did nationwide. In August, racial tension in the city escalated after Lafayette police officers shot and killed Trayford Pellerin, a Black man police claim was armed with a knife.
Then came Cristobal, Marco, Laura, Delta and Zeta in a hurricane season that saw the most named storms, the most storms to make landfall in Louisiana and the strongest storm to hit Louisiana in 150 years.
Many are still recovering.
But amidst these larger-than-life stories, as in every year, there were quieter stories of loss. We have said goodbye to some who were famous and some who were familiar and some who were simply dear to us.
We will keep the memories of those we treasure. In Acadiana, that includes the following people who died in 2020.
Ray Authement
Ray P. Authement, who served as president of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette for 34 years, died April 5 after an extended illness. He was 91 years old. Under Authement's leadership, UL became a major economic force in Acadiana, earning a national reputation in the fields of computer science, engineering, nursing and Francophone studies. Authement was unanimously chosen in 1973 to be the fifth president UL, which was known as the University of Southwestern Louisiana for much of his tenure from 1974 through 2008. During his tenure, UL became the first university in the country to establish a birthing lab, a center to promote bilingualism and offer a doctorate in Francophone studies. The university had 217 professorial endowments and became the first in the state to acquire the MULTICS computer system, second in the nation only to MIT.
Ray Sutley
Some longtime Lafayette residents may not know his name or have ever met Ray Sutley personally. But most locals who ever listened to the radio or watched television in Cajun Country over the past four decades have heard his voice. The local radio icon died April 19 at age 66 after a battle with lymphoma that lasted more than a decade. In addition to being the voice of local sports for decades, the 1972 Acadiana High graduate also played a key role in bringing talk radio to Lafayette.
Frank Gerami
Frank Charles Gerami II, 68, an Acadiana businessman steeped in community affairs and devoted to the work of the Catholic Church, died at home unexpectedly April 28. In addition to his businesses, Gerami helped implement Le Festival de Mardi Gras and was interested in the economic importance of Mardi Gras in Acadiana. At age 10, Gerami served as a page to King Gabriel XXIII during Mardi Gras and held an enduring affections for Mardi Gras in Lafayette. He later served as King Gabriel LX in 1999, which his family said was “one of his most cherished moments.”
Patricia Gannon
Patricia Gannon, who covered Acadiana's social scene for two decades, died May 17 after a brief battle with cancer. She was 68. Gannon began covering society for The Acadiana Advocate in 2013. Before that, she covered society for The Daily Advertiser and Times of Acadiana. Those who knew her best remember her as unapologetically honest, brilliant and witty — both as a writer and as a person. She usually dressed in all black. She loved horses. She spoke French, German and a smattering of Russian. Gannon worked as a gifted and talented teacher for the Lafayette Parish School System for 32 years before finding success in her second career as a writer.
Jackie LeBlanc
The story of bowling in Lafayette can’t be told without Jackie LeBlanc as its central figure. LeBlanc, 92, died May 24 at her home, leaving a legacy of treating bowlers kindly that goes back to the 1950s. Jackie and her husband, Jaco, in 1956 opened up Jaco’s Lanes — located on North Pierce Street — and offered bowling there until Lafayette Lanes opened in 1960. The LeBlancs sold the equipment from those historic lanes to the Rice Bowl in Crowley and Jackie went to Lafayette Lanes to become the assistant manager for most of the next 35 years. In the 1970s, she created the grandmother’s bowling tournament concept. It was the first of its kind in the nation. Grandmothers from across the country flocked to Lafayette Lanes to participate.
Mike Barras
Mike Barras, a legend in the Acadiana broadcasting community, died May 28 at age 80. Barras, a graduate of St. Martinville High School and what was then the University of Southwestern Louisiana, started his broadcast career as a student at radio station KRVS. In 1961, shortly after graduating from USL, he made the jump to television, joining the staff of KLFY-TV. He spent more than 50 years at the station. He started as a floor cameraman, working his way up to becoming an on-air host and sales staffer. He was later named the station's general sales manager and, in 2001, station president and general manager.
Rod Bernard
Swamp pop musician and broadcaster Rod Bernard died July 12 in New Iberia after a short illness. He was 79 years old. Born into a Cajun family of French-Catholic heritage in Opelousas, Bernard learned to play guitar, sing, and yodel as a child. When he was 10 years old, he joined the Cajun/country-and-western group The Blue Room Gang, which performed live on KSLO radio in Opelousas. He toured with the ensemble outside Louisiana, including visiting the Grand Ole Opry. Bernard would go on to release many regional hits that became swamp pop classics. These include “Congratulations To You Darling,” “Forgive,” “Loneliness,” “Fais Do-Do,” and his own bilingual version of the Cajun classic “Colinda.”
Keith Sonnier
A Cajun sculptor who gained international admiration far from his Evangeline Parish boyhood home, Keith Sonnier died July 18 after battling colon cancer. He was 78. Sonnier grew up in Mamou, son of a small-town merchant, and attended local schools and the University of Southwestern Louisiana, now the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Sonnier’s sculptural work, championed by a Rutgers faculty of notable contemporary artists like Roy Lichtenstein and Robert Morris, drew notice in New York early in his career, especially for his use of unlikely matter like colored neon, rubber and glass. By the late 1960s, his work had been displayed at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York City.
Willis Prudhomme
Accordionist and vocalist Willis Prudhomme, who led his own band since the early '70s, died Sept. 22 at age 88. Willis Prudhomme & the Zydeco Express recorded its first live performance from club Richard’s near Lawtell, which was released in 1989. Willis and his band ended up releasing multiple albums beginning in 1990 and became an international sensation, performing all over the world. In 1992, Willis and his band were featured on the big screen by performing “Zydeco Queen” in the movie “Passion Fish."
Cheryl Larkin Castille
Louisiana artists and musicians mourned the loss of one of their greatest advocates when Cheryl Castille died unexpectedly Sept. 24 at the age of 61. Castille, director of the Louisiana Division of the Arts under Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser's office, had been undergoing chemotherapy for ovarian cancer. Castille, who lived in the St. Landry Parish community of Prairie Laurent, was a Wisconsin native who fell in love with Cajun musician Blake Castille and Louisiana's vibrant culture and arts community.
'Hammy' Davis
R. Hamilton "Hammy" Davis, a longtime commercial real estate agent and former attorney who was active in the community, died Oct. 22 at his home after a battle with brain cancer. He was 60. Davis, who along with two others started Scout Real Estate in Lafayette, was a dean of sorts among commercial real estate agents in the area. He spent years as an attorney after graduating from LSU and Tulane law school before switching to real estate. Considered an expert on the real estate industry, Davis spent years with Coldwell Banker and was named the top commercial agent for 10 years. He was involved in the Acadiana Food Hub, United Way of Acadiana, Lafayette Education Board, Rayne State Bank and Catholic Charities of Acadiana.
Jennifer Ritter Guidry
Jennifer Ritter Guidry, who is remembered as much for her passion and personality as she is for her culture and conservation work, died suddenly Nov. 10 at the age of 43.Those who knew her best say she not only saw a brighter future for Acadiana, but she worked to make it happen through professional and personal projects that involved nearly every sector of the community. Guidry most recently served as public outreach coordinator for the Coastal Wetlands Planning, Protection and Restoration Act. In that role, she raised awareness of Louisiana's coastal land loss and worked with residents and organizations to develop strategies for preserving the landscape, culture and economy.
Van Broussard
Van Broussard, the beloved swamp pop singer from Prairieville, died Nov. 17 at 83 at his home. Forming his first band in 1954, Broussard developed the crowd-pleasing, danceable sets that kept his audiences loyal through generations of fans. For six decades, Broussard’s local and regional performances drew hundreds of devoted fans wherever he performed. Known as the king of swamp, the soft-spoken, camera-shy artist said little offstage and was notoriously humble.
Layton Thibodeaux
Longtime Cajun musician, law enforcement officer and radio host Layton Thibodeaux of St. Landry Parish died Dec. 2. Thibodeaux was 66; his death was attributed to COVID-19. Thibodeaux played most recently with Don Fontenot and Friends of Louisiana. He was with KBON in Eunice for 23 years, since before the radio station launched, helping with its construction and advertising sales. His “The Spicy Cajun Man” show played on KBON 101.FM from 6-10 p.m. Wednesdays.