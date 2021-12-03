A Zachary man was shot dead and a Baton Rouge man was injured late Thursday in an incident that left eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 near Prairieville blocked for hours, sheriff's officials said.
A truck found in the middle of the highway had multiple bullet holes in it and the passenger, the Zachary man, was dead with several gunshot wounds, deputies said in a statement Friday. The victims were shot while the truck was in motion.
Deputies had found the truck blocking all three lanes of I-10 westbound near the Prairieville exit around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, said Donovan Jackson, a sheriff's office spokesman.
Deputies have since learned the shooting was an isolated incident that may be result of a situation that started outside of Ascension Parish, the Sheriff's Office said.
"We are working diligently on this case like any other," Sheriff Bobby Webre said in the statement. "I want to emphasize that this type of violent crime on our highways is unusual. Our detectives will follow leads wherever they go in order to solve this case."
The driver was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren't immediately specified. He is in stable condition.
The blockage from the truck happened as people were returning home on I-10 Thursday night from the Saints loss to the Dallas Cowboys in New Orleans. Some drivers made U-turns onto I-10 eastbound to avoid the traffic.
I-10 westbound was closed for about four hours due to the truck and crime scene and the highway didn't reopen until around 4 a.m. Friday, Jackson said.
Deputies haven't said when or where the men were shot or why the shooting happened.
Deputies said they are withholding the identities of the men in the truck, pending an early investigation.