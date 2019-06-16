Ellen Lorraine Gambel
• Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gary Joseph Gambel
• Graduated from St. Thomas Aquinas, Hammond
• Attending the University of Mississippi
A summer in Washington, D.C., with a first-hand view of the legislative process is the next step for Miss Ellen Lorraine Gambel, who will intern with a senator.
But that is only part of her summer schedule. She will also direct and operate a private, local summer camp for a dozen children, with outdoor activities and arts and crafts.
She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gary Joseph Gambel, of Hammond. Her mother is the former Harriet Layne.
At St. Thomas Aquinas, she lettered in indoor, outdoor and cross country all four years and was on the All-State cross country team. She was a student council representative, on the yearbook staff and was the student representative on the board of directors for Options, a nonprofit organization for people with disabilities.
Her philanthropic endeavors continue at Old Miss in Oxford, Mississippi, where she works with Feed the Hunger and Reading is Fundamental. She is a Kappa Kappa Gamma, in the Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College, Gamma Beta Phi National Honor Society and on the chancellor's honor roll.
As a sub-deb, Ellen was a maid in Apollo and Squires, a lieutenant in Les Pierrettes, a reindeer in Squires and a princess in the Grand Ball of Osiris.