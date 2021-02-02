In early 2020, Lighthouse Church of Zachary began conducting interviews for a new pastor.
As friends from years of cooperative church functions, the Revs. Donavon and Valerie Hill, lead pastors of LifePoint Church in Prairieville, and their assistant pastors the Revs. Brendan and Elizabeth Hannington offered suggestions of ministers who might be fitting candidates.
Neither the members of Lighthouse nor the leadership of LifePoint imagined the turn the story was to take. In July 2020, Lighthouse Church voted to become a multicampus site of LifePoint Church and elected the Hanningtons as its campus pastors.
Now called LifePoint Church, at 3844 Noble St., Zachary, this new church in town aims for a sense of community with its vision statement "Jesus. People. Mission." Lead Pastor Donavon Hill says, “Jesus is first, people matter and we’re on a mission to bring Jesus to people!”
As a teen, campus Pastor Brendan Hannington, a native of Toronto, Canada, had dreams of starting churches in Canada’s northern territories. He said he often laughs at how differently his life has turned out and thanks God for the warmer climate of Louisiana.
While serving as a student ministry leader in Alexandria, he met his wife, Elizabeth, who was serving as student pastor at LifePoint Prairieville, at a church function. They were married in 2015 and now have two toddlers, Lyra and Silas. Both Hanningtons are ordained ministers with the United Pentecostal Church International.
From the time their pastor first presented the idea of LifePoint becoming a multicampus church, they said they were excited and feel blessed to have been elected as the pastors of the Zachary campus. They said they believe God has great things in store for LifePoint Zachary and have been delighted by the friendly, welcoming community they find themselves serving.
Learn more about LifePoint Church at GoLifePoint.com or in person on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. and Wednesdays at 7 p.m. Call (225) 800-2572.