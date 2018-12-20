If a new recommendation made by Orleans Parish School Board Superintendent Henderson Lewis, Jr. is passed, New Orleans will next year be the nation's first city with all public schools run by charter organizations.
After an "intensive year" of community meetings, including multiple discussions with students, families, and alumni, Lewis will recommend Inspire NOLA, a high-performing academic performing charter operator, manage McDonogh 35 Senior High School next year, he announced Thursday morning.
Lewis will make his recommendation to the school board at a 5:30 p.m. board meeting.
McDonogh 35 is one of just three schools the district runs or will run directly this year, and the only high school.
Lewis had already announced that OPSB will close Cypress Academy, an elementary school, at the end of the year, and automatically enroll students into the charter-run Foundation Preparatory Academy.
He had initially planned to run that school directly until the end of 2021, but changed his mind in November.
And the district is slated to take over the embattled Edgar P. Harney Spirit of Excellence Academy after revoking the charter from that school's governing board, but will only operate it until the end of the school year.