Commercial additions/alterations
MEDICAL OFFICE: 138 Youngsville Highway, Lafayette; FMC Building Shell, owner; description, tenant improvement; Mickey Tims, applicant; Thrash Construction Services LLC, contractor; $1,255,770.
RESTAURANT: 113 W. Willow St., Lafayette; Checkers, owner; description, freezer addition; Ashley Imlay, applicant; J Star Enterprises, contact; Ashley Imlay, contractor; $8,333.
RESTAURANT: 2448 W. Congress St., Lafayette; Checkers, owner; description, freezer addition; Ashley Imlay, applicant; J Star Enterprises, contact; Ashley Imlay, contractor; $8,333.
RESTAURANT: 3220 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Lafayette; Checkers, owner; description, freezer addition; Ashley Imlay, applicant; J Star Enterprises, contact; Ashley Imlay, contractor; $8,333.
COMMERCIAL: 101 Ibex Lane, Broussard; Timeline Builders LLC; $137,119.
New houses
2132 La. 93, Scott; Manuel Builders; $265,500.
203 Facile Road, Scott; Schumacher Homes of Louisiana Inc.; $225,000.
104 Wild Cherry Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $283,500.
343 Camus Road, Lafayette; Charlena snd Aaron Comyne; $301,500.
104 Spider Lily Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $234,000.
106 Spider Lily Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $243,000.
108 Spider Lily Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $283,500.
103 Spider Lily Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $238,500.
105 Spider Lily Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $252,000.
107 Spider Lily Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $225,000.
211 Rutherford Court, Lafayette; Tommy Pullig LLC; $405,000.
103 Gentle Crescent Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $229,500.
300 Caldwell Court, Lafayette; Tim Meyers; $607,500.
203 Woodhollow Drive, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $243,000.
200 Barnsley Drive, Lafayette Parish; DSLD LLC; $189,000.
Acadiana Business Today: Some Lafayette Parish stores closed due to coronavirus may be back in business by Friday; Paycheck protection fund empty, but many Acadiana business owners still need relief from COVID-19 shutdown
Some Lafayette Parish businesses closed for weeks because of the coronavirus may re-open as early as Friday.
Paycheck protection fund empty, but many Acadiana business owners still need relief from COVID-19 shutdown
Acadia Parish Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Amy S. Thibodeaux did the math when it came to the Paycheck Protection Program. And the an…
Acadiana is facing a stretch of unprecedented economic downturn as Louisiana approaches a month of stay-at-home orders from the governor to st…
Stuller Inc. has reduced staff at its Lafayette facility due to COVID-19’s effect on the economy and could make other modifications in the fut…
Customers have rushed to purchase several products during the novel coronavirus pandemic, including baking flour, toilet paper and cleaning su…
Commercial additions/alterations