Commercial additions/alterations

MEDICAL OFFICE: 138 Youngsville Highway, Lafayette; FMC Building Shell, owner; description, tenant improvement; Mickey Tims, applicant; Thrash Construction Services LLC, contractor; $1,255,770.

RESTAURANT: 113 W. Willow St., Lafayette; Checkers, owner; description, freezer addition; Ashley Imlay, applicant; J Star Enterprises, contact; Ashley Imlay, contractor; $8,333.

RESTAURANT: 2448 W. Congress St., Lafayette; Checkers, owner; description, freezer addition; Ashley Imlay, applicant; J Star Enterprises, contact; Ashley Imlay, contractor; $8,333.

RESTAURANT: 3220 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Lafayette; Checkers, owner; description, freezer addition; Ashley Imlay, applicant; J Star Enterprises, contact; Ashley Imlay, contractor; $8,333.

COMMERCIAL: 101 Ibex Lane, Broussard; Timeline Builders LLC; $137,119.

New houses

2132 La. 93, Scott; Manuel Builders; $265,500.

203 Facile Road, Scott; Schumacher Homes of Louisiana Inc.; $225,000.

104 Wild Cherry Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $283,500.

343 Camus Road, Lafayette; Charlena snd Aaron Comyne; $301,500.

104 Spider Lily Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $234,000.

106 Spider Lily Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $243,000.

108 Spider Lily Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $283,500.

103 Spider Lily Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $238,500.

105 Spider Lily Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $252,000.

107 Spider Lily Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $225,000.

211 Rutherford Court, Lafayette; Tommy Pullig LLC; $405,000.

103 Gentle Crescent Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $229,500.

300 Caldwell Court, Lafayette; Tim Meyers; $607,500.

203 Woodhollow Drive, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $243,000.

200 Barnsley Drive, Lafayette Parish; DSLD LLC; $189,000.

