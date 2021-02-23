Louisiana Operation Game Thief Inc., a Louisiana wildlife crime-stoppers program, awarded $4,200 to residents Feb. 6 statewide at its meeting in Baton Rouge.
The board reviewed 13 cases that included public tips from informants. A total of 17 subjects were apprehended and 71 offenses were written in regard to the reviewed cases.
The cases reviewed consisted of deer, migratory game bird, turkey and convicted felons in possession of firearm cases.
The program has paid out a total of $446,810 in reward money to informants since the start of the program in 1984.
Anyone wishing to report wildlife or fisheries violations should anonymously call Wildlife and Fisheries’ 24-hour toll free Operation Game Thief hotline at (800) 442-2511 or use Wildlife and Fisheries' tip411 program. To use the tip411 program, tipsters can text LADWF and their tip to 847411 or download the "LADWF Tips" iPhone and Android apps.
To make a donation to the program that can be used for cash rewards, contact Lt. Will Roberts at wroberts@wlf.la.gov.