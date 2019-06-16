Kelly Manning Batt
• Graduated from the Academy of the Sacred Heart
• Attending the University of South Carolina
Miss Kelly Manning Batt hopes to grow as a person this year and be open to new experiences, something she seems to be familiar with in her work experience.
From retail to publishing, special events to camp counseling, Kelly has an impressive list of experience heading into her debutante year.
She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John August Batt Jr. Her mother is the former Andree Elizabeth Wood.
At Sacred Heart, she graduated with honors and received the senior academic excellence award for drawing. She played volleyball and participated in a variety of outreach programs, including Bridge House/Grace House, Relay for Life and Walking for the Hungry. Kelly has studied abroad in Santiago, Chile.
At the Columbia, South Carolina, university, she is a member of Kappa Delta, serving as a mentor and graphic design chair. She also works with the mental health awareness program Active Minds, plays kickball, is on the dean's list and works with the Girl Scouts of America.
In previous Carnival seasons, she was a princess in the Grand Ball of Osiris and a maid in Squires, Les Pierrettes and Apollo.