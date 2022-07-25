One might assume that LSU’s campus becomes abandoned during the summer months without semesterlong classes, sporting events and school functions. Think again.
Instead of waiting in line to get into Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge residents and visitors wait in a different line — in front of the LSU AgCenter Dairy Store.
“There’s no one on campus because they’re at the Dairy Store,” said Nathalia Soares, a student worker obtaining her master’s in computer science.
Soares and her coworker Harleen Sandhu, a graduate student in sociology, said that people from summer camps and new-student orientations keep them busy during their shifts. The store offers multiple flavors of ice cream — vanilla, mint chip, English toffee, chocolate chip (Sandhu’s favorite), strawberry cheesecake and Tiger Bite (Soares’ favorite), which consists of vanilla ice cream with blueberry swirls.
Tiger Bite ice cream has been in the store for almost 50 years. In 1973, the dairy science club helped to develop the now classic flavor, according to Chuck Boeneke, an associate professor in the School of Nutrition and Food Sciences, and the faculty member in charge of the store.
Even though the ice cream, from “LSU cows,” as Boeneke calls them, is the star of the show, it’s not the only dairy product available. The store sells cheese and sour cream and will eventually offer frozen yogurt.
Beyond dairy, the store sells a variety of meats — beef, pork, lamb and goat. All products sold are LSU products, grown, made and/or butchered on campus.
Beyond the perk of ice cream
Despite the perk of ice cream on the job, Soares, from Brazil, and Sandhu, from India, explained that their jobs at the Dairy Store have served an even greater purpose. The job has helped the international students interact with others and improve their English.
“This has been a great window for international exposure,” Sandhu said. “I’ve interacted with so many more people than I would in a classroom experience.”
For Soares, the Dairy Store has helped her learn how to make small talk. She said she’s noticed that almost everyone who comes to the store has a connection to LSU, whether through a cousin, grandpa or sister. She explained that, in Brazil, it’s unusual for entire families to attend college. Soares is the first person in her family to go to college and certainly the first to study abroad.
“Things like this are helping me to make friends. In here, I talk about day-to-day things, how the weather is, small talk. I’ve learned phrases and slang. It’s so fun,” Soares said.
Boeneke has a long-standing connection with the Dairy Store, as he was a student worker in 1990. After he graduated, he became a full-time employee and has been a constant in the store since. Now, he’s the man behind the ice cream — anything behind the counter, he’s made it.
We’ve been screaming for ice cream for a long time
The first LSU Creamery was established in 1905 after the Louisiana legislature appointed $5,000 for a dairy heard and creamery, according to the LSU AgCenter website. Since then, it has moved locations four times — its original site being the current location of the state capitol building — and received a new name, the LSU Dairy Store. The store has been at its current location, 40 S. Stadium Drive, since 1956.
The treasured dairy store will receive an upgrade in 2024. Boeneke said a project is underway to build a new Interdisciplinary Science Building, which will house a new Dairy Store.
Construction is scheduled to begin fall 2022, with a projected opening of fall 2024, according to the university. The building will support five disciplines: biological sciences, chemistry, geology and geophysics, mathematics and physics and astronomy.
