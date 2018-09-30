Southern celebrates Advocate staff report Sep 30, 2018 - 6:21 pm (…) Facebook Twitter Email Buy Now Tyriell Harris, 2 rides on a float as she looks out to the crowd in the Southern University Homecoming Parade on Saturday morning. ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY APRIL BUFFINGTON Buy Now The Human Jukebox marches in the Southern University Homecoming Parade on Saturday morning. ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY APRIL BUFFINGTON Buy Now Madison Shanklin, 10 holds her hands up as the floats pass by at the Southern Homecoming Parade on Saturday morning. ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY APRIL BUFFINGTON Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Southern University celebrated homecoming week with several activities, including a parade Saturday. Facebook Twitter Email Print Save View comments Acts of the Legislature | Public Notices Delinquent Taxes | Election Results