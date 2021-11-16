Work is underway to convert an empty 34,000-square-foot office building into the River House Lofts. The 224-unit River House apartment complex was completed in 2017, the same year as the office building next door. Marc Blumberg, the Atlanta developer who built the River House, said the plan is to turn the building at 1480 Nicholson Drive into 42 loft-style apartments with high ceilings. Blumberg said he hopes the initial tenants can move in by the end of the year.
