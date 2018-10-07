A tropical storm that has formed in the Gulf of Mexico will likely spare southeast Louisiana the high winds and heavy rain now headed for Florida, instead bringing cooler temperatures to the region later this week in a welcome introduction to fall weather.
Tropical Storm Michael is projected to become a hurricane by the time it reaches the northeastern Gulf Coast by the middle of the week, according to the National Hurricane Center. It was first expected to pass over portions of western Cuba and the northeastern Yucatán Peninsula on Sunday night before continuing northward and gaining strength.
The Hurricane Center advised residents along the northeastern and central U.S. Gulf Coast to monitor the storm's progress.
Florida Gov. Rick Scott on Sunday said he planned to declare a state of emergency for counties in the Florida Panhandle and the Big Bend area of the state. The declaration would free up resources for storm preparation.
Though the storm appears to be tracking to the east of Louisiana, the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness said in a Facebook post that state officials are monitoring the forecast in case the track shifts west.
Higher than normal tides are also expected Monday and Tuesday along the Louisiana and Mississippi coasts, according to the post. Michael is expected to impact the northern Gulf Coast region Tuesday night through Thursday with the storm's center headed toward the Florida panhandle.
The U.S. Coast Guard said in a news release Sunday evening that mariners in the New Orleans area should monitor the storm and secure their boats accordingly.
Michael is the 13th named storm of the 2018 hurricane season.
While the storm could be damaging for Louisiana's neighbors to the east, it's expected to bring good news to the Pelican State — a break from the hot summer weather that has persisted into October.
According to the National Weather Service, "an actual cold front will finally bring some more typical fall like weather to the region for the end of the week and over the weekend."
After rain Monday through Wednesday, temperatures will fall into the 60s Thursday night. Friday and Saturday's highs will top out around 80 degrees with sunny skies.
Forecasters said part of the reason for this temperature dip is that Michael will help tug the cold front south as it makes landfall to the east.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.