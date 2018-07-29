What is the procedure for filling in a drainage ditch in my front yard? Do I need a permit?
Shannon J. Dupont, an engineer with the East Baton Rouge Parish Subdivision Engineering Office, says the city-parish Unified Development Code "requires the Department of Development's permission for any installation of a culvert, whether public or private.
"The main intent is for us to ensure the size, type, slope, and elevation of the culvert will not pose a drainage problem or flood hazard to the public. For those culverts installed within public rights of way and servitudes, we also require that they be built in accordance with EBR Parish Specifications for Public Works Construction, so that the public is not burdened with maintaining substandard infrastructure.
"Upon written request from the resident, typically via email, we will inspect the site and do a drainage analysis as necessary to determine the size of the culvert required to fill in the ditch, and provide the requirements in writing to the resident. We have begun charging a fee for this service, which is $125 for one lot or tract.
"The above-mentioned 'pipe letters' we provide are intended to assist a resident who desires to fill in a ditch, on or adjacent to his/her property, in order to build a driveway or simply fill in a reasonably short length of ditch for maintenance or aesthetic purposes.
"For in-depth analyses, large drainage areas, or any drainage work associated with multiple-lot subdivisions or commercial development, we will require the owner to consult with an engineer who will then submit drawings to us for the basis of a permit."
Too much roadkill
Why does the state Department of Transportation and Development not regularly pick up animal carcasses from the interstate? I see dead animals on the I-12 East interstate shoulder between O’Neal Lane and Walker and they still remain even a week after I call DOTD.
Brendan J. Rush, a DOTD spokesman, says, "We pick up as many as we can as quickly as we can; however, we do not have a dedicated staff for this task. Oftentimes it falls to the litter crews on their passes.
"Similar to litter though, when we remove animals they are replaced by other animals. Oftentimes what people think is the same animal is actually a different one as wildlife tend to cross the roadway in the same areas."