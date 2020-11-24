As most residents of Louisiana know, weather emergencies can happen at anytime, wiping out possessions. FEMA, recognizing the recent hurricanes may have resulted in the loss of important documents, has gathered information on how to replace important information in Louisiana.
Birth and Death Certificates: Visit https://ldh.la.gov/index.cfm/page/649, call (504) 593-5100 or email dhh-vitelweb@la.gov.
Louisiana Driver Licenses: Visit https://www.expresslane.org/Pages/default.aspx.
Marriage and Divorce Documents: Visit the Louisiana Registrar and Vital Records office online at https://ldh.la.gov/index.cfm/page/2687.
Green Cards: Visit https://www.uscis.gov/green-card/after-we-grant-your-green-card/replace-your-green-card or call (800) 375-5283.
Social Security Cards: Visit https://www.ssa.gov/myaccount or call (800) 772-1213.
Identity Theft Resource Center: Visit https://www.idtheftcenter.org/, call (888) 400-5530 or email info@fightidentitytheft.com.
Medicare Cards: Visit https://www.ssa.gov/myaccount/ or call (800) 772-1213 (TTY (800) 325-0778) 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday-Friday.
Tax Return Documents and Filing Deadlines: The IRS announced that survivors of Hurricane Laura have until Dec. 31, to file individual and business tax returns and make tax payments; Hurricane Delta survivors have until Feb. 16. For information, visit https://www.irs.gov/newsroom/tax-relief-in-disaster-situations or call (800) 829-1040 (TTY (800) 822-4059).
U.S. Department of Agriculture Disaster Assistance Discovery Tool for Farmers: Visit https://www.farmers.gov/recover/disaster-tool#step-1.
Military Service Records: Visit https://www.archives.gov/veterans/military-service-records-0.
Insurance Documents: Contact the Louisiana Department of Insurance online at http://www.ldi.la.gov/ or call (800) 259-5300 or (225) 342-5900.
National Archives Records: Visit https://www.archives.gov/preservation/records-emergency or call (866) 272-6272. Learn how to preserve family archives, such as papers and photographs, at https://www.archives.gov/preservation/family-archives.
Legal Resources: To request legal help visit https://www.disasterlegalaid.org/legalhelp/ or call (800) 310-7029.