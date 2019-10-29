There's a new playground downtown, thanks to the Kiwanis Club of Acadiana.
Harmony Park opened Oct. 12 during the club's annual Zydeco Pancake Breakfast. It's the result of years of work by the local Kiwanis Club, a chapter of the global Kiwanis organization of volunteers that is “dedicated to improving the world — one child and one community at a time.” The new playground was funded entirely through the fundraising efforts by Kiwanis of Acadiana. The Children’s Museum of Acadiana partnered with Kiwanis to provide a location for the playground. It's next door to Parc International and right behind the Lafayette Science Museum, making the new playground an ideal location able to be utilized by visitors to the museums or by families attending events like Downtown Alive! at Parc International.
The playground is free and open to the public during Children's Museum hours and during certain special events. It will be open this week for Downtown Alive! The Wayne Toups & Evangeline Maid Centennial Celebration at DTA!