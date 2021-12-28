A medically fragile toddler reported missing from the East Feliciana Parish town of Slaughter earlier this week was found safe two days later about 70 miles from home, officials said.
Carson Jeffrey Hollingsworth, 2, was reportedly taken to a camp — that is, a weekend getaway — roughly an hour-and-a-half away in Belle River with his father, Orin Hollingsworth, Louisiana State Police announced in a news release late Tuesday night.
"Carson has found in good condition and will be reunited with his mother," State Police wrote in announcing his discovery.
Authorities said questions about the child's disappearance should be directed to the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office.