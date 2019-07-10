The following events have been canceled or postponed because of tropical weather expected to hit Acadiana Thursday and last through Sunday.
Love Our Schools: A service day scheduled for Saturday at eight Lafayette schools has been rescheduled for Aug. 10.
ACT testing: The ACT test scheduled for Saturday morning in Griffin Hall on the campus of the University of Louisiana will be rescheduled. The ACT will contact all students who have signed up to take the test.
Sobriety checkpoint: The Lafayette Police Department sobriety checkpoint scheduled for Friday has been cancelled.
