Seatrax buys old Greene's Energy building
Seatrax, a Texas-based company that manufactures offshore cranes, bought the old Greene’s Energy building in Broussard for $3.575 million, records show.
The company, which has a Lafayette office at 308 Galbert Road, bought the nearly 100,000-square-foot building and the 14 acres at 1610 St. Etienne Road from Arizona-based real estate company VEREIT, according to real estate transactions compiled by Scout Real Estate.
Seatrax officials declined comment. It’s not known if the company plans to close its Galbert Road location.
The building has sat vacant for nearly two years. Greene’s Energy sold the building and other properties to Cypress Pipeline and Process Services in 2018, and Cypress later consolidated its operations to its Scott facility.
Seatrax services cranes at its Lafayette office. It also dispatches mechanics, inspectors and operators to sites in the Gulf of Mexico, according to its website.
Seatrax also has offices in New Iberia and Belle Chasse.
Andy's Frozen Custard to open Lafayette location early next year
Construction of an Andy’s Frozen Custard in Lafayette will begin soon.
Co-owner Wyatt Adams’ company, South Louisiana Property Group LLC, bought a 2.7-acre lot last week at the corner of Kaliste Saloom Road and Liberty Avenue for the restaurant for $2 million from Jula Trust LLC, according to documents filed with the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court.
Adams is the co-owner of the Baton Rouge location at 606 W. Lee Drive that is currently under construction and could be open by the end of January, he said.
“The restaurant business is kind of new for me,” said Adams, who has locations in Bossier City and Longview, Texas, along with two Flying Burger and Seafood restaurants. “We pick some locations and build. We’re building out the state more than anything. We’re picking locations and trying them out.”
Adams said they plan to build on half of the lot and either build on the other half or sell it. They hope to have it open by the end of February.
Acadia chamber names new chairman, officers for 2020-21
Business owner Chance Henry will be the next chairman of the Acadia Parish Chamber of Commerce as the organization named officers and board members for the next term.
Henry, owner of Keith Henry Insurance Agency in Mermentau, has been a chamber member since 2016. He also owns Bon Chance Crawfish catering company and is a member of the Crowley Rotary Club, Kinghts of Columbus Father Fontaine Council 4791 and other organizations.
Others officers include Jeremiah Meck, program coordinator with Acadia-St. Landry Hospital, as vice chairman and Heather LaBouve, vice president/loan officer at The Bank, as secretary/treasurer.
Board members include Blane Faulk, clerk of court for Acadia Parish and owner of NTB Designs; Scott Lowry, financial adviser with Edward Jones in Crowley; Jackie Loewer with Loewer Brother Farms in Branch and Eddie Palmer, co-owner of Antiques on the Avenue in Rayne.