Fifteen candidates are running for the new Lafayette City Council, the first dedicated council for the city since the city and parish consolidated in 1996.
The Advocate conducted question-answer style interviews with all 15 candidates, covering such topics as their occupations and reasons for running; the biggest issues in their districts and across the city. The responses have been edited for clarity and length.
DISTRICT 1
John Ford, Democrat
Occupation: Self-employed
Reason for running: It’s time for the city of Lafayette to get its fair share, especially under-served areas of north Lafayette that have been disinvested in for the past 50 years. Hoping to unite the council around a new vision and spirit of intentionality when they look at the needs of north Lafayette.
Biggest issue district: Blight and crime.
Biggest issue city: I think our downtown area also has been devalued. We need a plan also to rebuild downtown and make it strong and vibrant to make the city and entire parish strong.
How should the city address its drainage problems: We should be very open minded and concerned about our neighboring cities in the parish. If we equitably distribute resources throughout the parish we can address drainage holistically.
What do you think the city government can and should do to encourage economic development, the creation of jobs? I think the community at large needs to look at its assets and try to manage current assets, redevelop current assets in the urban core before looking at new construction or getting outside corporations to come in and develop jobs. Look at it from a local perspective, then bring in other companies.
Pat Lewis, Democrat
Occupation: Retired from Lafayette Parish school system
Reason for running: To be reelected, to serve the community.
Biggest issue your district: Crime. Lots of shootings going on.
Biggest issue entire city: Drainage
How should the city address its drainage problems: Talking about dredging the Vermilion River. We need to take a hard look at where the problems are. Water needs to flow to the Vermilion and Gulf. In my district, there are problems with ditches and drainage not dredged properly. We need to flush the drains. Some these drains haven’t been cleaned in over 20 years.
What do you think the city government can and should do to encourage economic development, the creation of jobs? We should encourage incentives to get private business to invest in the community. We can make our communities more inviting. Clean up blighted property. Land owners are not doing anything with buildings. If we can get it looking inviting, presentable and clean like they're doing on the other end of town, business will invest.
Mark Pope, Republican
Occupation: Radio professional
Reason for running: We’ve got to change this government; it is not responsive. It is ruling the people, not serving the people. Taxes, drag queens, the utility system are all in jeopardy because of a dysfunctional council.
Biggest issue your district: Lack of economic opportunity. We are the oldest district. I, as a representative and ambassador, will work extremely hard to get the Opportunity Zone initiative working for city District 1.
Biggest issue entire city: A lack of prioritized funding. We need to look at all property millages, how sales tax is applied, how LUS in lieu of taxes is applied. Focus on basic services, drainage, road and structurally deficient bridge and police and fire safety.
How should the city address its drainage problems: From being a public works employee for 27 years and sitting in public works meetings for 11 years as environmental manager, I know it is complicated. Lafayette as a general rule, is flat, barely above sea level. There is no natural gradient for the flow of water. It has to be created. We’ve got to start with basics. Clean channels, hydrological study to find out if the Vermilion River needs dredging. Do what the study tells us and start post haste.
What do you think the city government can and should do to encourage economic development, the creation of jobs? Get out of the way and come up with common-sense building and land use regulations. The Unified Development Code is overly complicated. It’s cumbersome and it interferes with development. Apply the Opportunity Zone initiative in city District 1, which is economically distressed. It will take an ambassador to reach out to potential investors. I will be that ambassador.
Sarah Gauthier Roy, Democrat
Occupation: Teacher
Reason for running: I felt like representation in my district saw a lot of inaction and lack of vision.
Biggest issue your district: Poverty
Biggest issue entire city: Blight and drainage
How should the city address its drainage problems: I think we need a strategic plan that recognizes the major drainage issues that come into play with the Vermilion River but doesn't discount minor issues like ditch maintenance, coulee maintenance and new development.
What do you think the city government can and should do to encourage economic development, the creation of jobs? Work with public school systems and post secondary school systems for workforce development. Create strong, accountable relationship with our Lafayette Economic Development Authority.
Matthew Sias, Democrat
Occupation: Insurance broker
Reason for running: Economic struggles in District 1 are at an all-time high. Crime, blight, infrastructure. I think I’m the person to bring economic prosperity to District 1.
Biggest issue your district: Economic development.
Biggest issue in city: We have not been intentional in anything that we’ve done. We need development in our core. For the city of Lafayette to be prosperous, the core of Lafayette needs to be developed and anything around it will flourish.
How should the city address its drainage problems: District 1 has some drainage issues. Before we even move forward, I think we have to dredge the Vermilion River. We've done a poor job maintaining drainage. Complete that.
What do you think the city government can and should do to encourage economic development, the creation of jobs? Offer tax incentives with Tax Increment Financing district program — they did a great job on Louisiana Avenue — and the PILOT program. The gateway to our city is Interstate 10-Interstate 49. We need to do a better job with beautification and blight, build service roads, that will incentivize development. Partner with the business community.
DISTRICT 2
Bruce Conque, No party
Occupation: Retired
Reason for running: I campaigned for a Lafayette City Council for over a decade and now that we’ve realized that goal, I would like to provide the leadership necessary to do a seamless transition.
Biggest issue your district: Drainage. I think what people are most conscious of is the poor condition of our roads.
Biggest issue entire city: Drainage, roads, then infrastructure, especially as it applies to sewerage. Some lines in the city are over 100 years old.
How should the city address its drainage problems: Maintenance is critical. We have to maintain a high level of flushing our drains, making certain we enforce what could be considered minor things like yard debris flushed into sewers, construction projects. They're supposed to prevent mud/dirt from leaving property. Little things make a difference. In the city, we have mostly concrete-lined coulees. It's a challenge to take water moving swiftly inside the city, when it leaves the city and enters the parish, it backs up. My neighborhood goes to Bayou Ille de Cannes. Water recedes more quickly now that they cleaned the bayou.
What do you think the city government can and should do to encourage economic development, the creation of jobs? We need to make a better first impression for someone entering the city from I-10 or one of our other gateways. How we portray ourselves. Our face that appears on the electronic media, web page. We're going to have a brand-new airport, a welcoming presence. If traveling by car, it’s a poor first impression.
Andy Naquin, Republican
Did not respond.
DISTRICT 3
Liz Hebert, Republican
Occupation: Director of business development for Surgery Partners
Reason for running: Because of the positive impact I've been able to make in my district the last four years. I enjoy communicating with my constituents in solving problems and issues within my district.
Biggest issue your district: Drainage
Biggest issue entire city: Drainage. Before 2015, no one talked about drainage. In light of August 2016, we're all fearful, whether we flooded once or 2-3 times since. City and parish councils need to work together.
How should the city address its drainage problems: In my district, there have been major improvements cleaning culverts and coulees. We need a program to maintain it so we don’t fall into same issue as before. Drainage maintenance needs to be a priority. We can’t just do this once.
What do you think the city government can and should do to encourage economic development, the creation of jobs? We should be supportive in efforts of LCVC (Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission), LEDA (Lafayette Economic Development Authority), LCG (Lafayette Consolidated Government), the International Center and One Acadiana, all these organizations that work to bring economic development to Lafayette. The council's role is to be supportive, show up when they have visitors, be a positive face and force for the city of Lafayette, showing love and pride.
James Noriega, Republican
Occupation: Physician/podiatrist
Reason for running: To better Lafayette
Biggest issue your district: Flooding
Biggest issue entire city: Flooding and infrastructure
How should the city address its drainage problems: I believe we have multiple studies out. Review the studies. I'm in favor of dredging the Vermilion River to 9 feet and cleaning out coulees.
What do you think the city government can and should do to encourage economic development, the creation of jobs? By simply fixing flooding/drainage issues, fixing infrastructure that in itself will hopefully bring some jobs back into the city.
DISTRICT 4
Nanette Cook, Republican
Occupation: Teacher
Reason for running: To continue to serve the community and hopefully make a change.
Biggest issue your district: Drainage. I feel like a broken record. I deal with it all the time.
Biggest issue entire city: Drainage is definitely part of the problem. I really think it's mostly economy, trying to bring in new businesses so we can pay for roads, infrastructure.
How should the city address its drainage problems: We've taken the first steps to clean channels, identify which were most important to clean first. People want ditches dug out. Culverts on peoples' property are silted over. To me, the big picture is the Vermilion River. Everything is draining to the Vermilion. Spot dredge to bring it to the 9 feet deep it was designed for by Corps. Don’t know if it will fix everything, but if you think of the river as a giant retention pond, it can hold the water.
What do you think the city government can and should do to encourage economic development, the creation of jobs? I feel like LEDA (Lafayette Economic Development Authority) has been a big player in our community doing studies, investigations and inquiries about the kind of businesses that might be interested in moving to Lafayette. We have to have better school systems, better roads, better quality of life like parks and rec. And drainage. All those other things are still very important in our community.
Joyce Linde, Republican
Occupation: Artist/photographer; since 2009 politically active in nonprofit groups that serve to educate and inform people of issues that affect them.
Reason for running: I've been involved in politics since about 2009. I formed two nonprofit organizations, endorsed candidates and worked campaigns. I believe in smaller government, lower taxes, personal freedom. I feel the current council is not focusing on the primary responsibilities of government, in Lafayette drainage and flooding, and maintaining, improving infrastructure. Police and fire protection. It's time for new leadership in government.
Biggest issue your district: Flooding and drainage. Talked to people who are fearful every time a storm comes. Someone just packed up furniture they just bought when the threat of Barry came on Acacia Drive. Another one had an inflatable dam around their house. A woman said in 2016 she flooded and became very ill from the flood. Some of the same houses flooded in 2019. How much does our government need to see not to realize it's the No. 1 priority? Property values go down. You lose what you have in your home. I feel the current council is disconnected form the citizens.
Biggest issue entire city: Drainage and flooding. If it affects your neighbor; it affects you. I went in a beautiful home in the old Settlement. Water came up 4 feet and nothing’s been done. They voted for another library, they voted for CREATE.
How should the city address its drainage problems: As an emergency situation. It’s an emergency. On April 9 of 2019 some council members voted to take $10 million from drainage ordinance to spend on libraries. Kenneth Boudreaux said drainage was not priority for him. You have private citizens developing plans that are workable.
What do you think the city government can and should do to encourage economic development, the creation of jobs? I think they need to address the drainage and flooding. People don’t want move to place that's not safe. Improve roads. Pinhook Road is a disaster and will become more of a disaster with the apartment complex. There's no easy entry into Lafayette. The comprehensive plan and UDC are not business friendly. Businesses are moving where it's more welcoming.
DISTRICT 5
Janet Jackson, Democrat
Did not respond.
Glenn Lazard, Democrat
Occupation: Attorney
Reason for running: To make a difference. I've always been active in community affairs. This is a logical progression for me.
Biggest issue your district: District 5 is very large and diverse. In certain parts, it’s economic development, infrastructure. In other parts, for example downtown and Freetown, it's drainage and flooding. Economic development and providing meaningful jobs for residents of the district that pay living wages, not just minimum wage. District 5 is the oldest part of the city, of original Lafayette, northern part and downtown and has the oldest infrastructure. We need to correct problems that exist and be more proactive identifying infrastructure problems before they get worse and cost more, and we need to do something with the Evangeline Thruway corridor.
Biggest issue entire city: Bringing the community together. There's still a lot of divisiveness. A large part of that goes back to economic development. We have such a big gap in average household incomes in different parts of the city. We need to narrow that gap. And address infrastructure.
How should the city address its drainage problems: That’s what we pay experts for. I think we need to do a comprehensive evaluation or study. Bring all parties to the table. Get into flooding versus drainage. In District 5, I think we have occasional flooding problems but I don’t think drainage is a top problem. When we have major rainfalls, which we're having more frequently, we have flooding. Downtown is part of District 5.
What do you think the city government can and should do to encourage economic development, the creation of jobs? There are certain programs under-utilized or only utilized in certain areas. So we need to give businesses incentives to locate in those areas where there's the greatest need. For example, the Tax Increment Financing district at the Target complex on Louisiana Avenue and I-10.
Lionel Rodriguez, Independent
Occupation: General manager of a mortgage company
Reason for running: I'm from the northside. I grew up on the northside, District 5. I saw a need to bring back opportunity, equity and solutions to the northside which have been missing for a very long time. This is my first time running. Main goal is to bring business development back to the northside.
Biggest issue your district: Focusing on the northside, retention of current businesses. Businesses are leaving northside. Revitalize and bring business development back. This district also includes downtown. The main issue there is infrastructure, above and below the ground. They want to bring residential development an business development downtown, but the infrastructure is an obstruction.
Biggest issue entire city: Everybody says drainage. More of an issue on the other side of town. Lack of trust that citizens have right now with local government. Without trust, I think there’s just gridlock, which is what we're seeing now.
How should the city address its drainage problems: Some of the basics. Doesn’t seem like we had an ongoing maintenance plan, clearing ditches and coulees, having continuous plan to do that so water can flow. Should have been done. Also, need a long-term plan, maybe to dredge the Vermilion River.
What do you think the city government can and should do to encourage economic development, the creation of jobs? Main thing we need to do is get out of the way of private industry. Government and business operate totally different. It takes government so long to get things done. Businesses in the private sector are always looking for a solution and we get it done very quickly. Government should support private industry and remove obstacles to get things done quickly.
Aaron Staten, No party
Occupation: Entrepreneur, director of IT for nonprofits
Reason for running: To solve the issues I’ve seen in this community from being born and raised here, I’ve seen my whole life. It started with food deserts. Being vegan, I had to travel to the southside to get the vegetables I need. I started asking leaders in my community why. That's the root cause why I had to run. The housing crisis; economics are not in place like with Walmart and Advanced Auto just closed.
Biggest issue your district: Public safety/gun violence. Once one happens, it shakes the community. Economics from not wanting to be out at night, business, housing. Community policing. Focused deterrents. Youth mentorship. I want to show youth the street life is not the only way. Give them economical means.
Biggest issue entire city: Drainage and economics. Because I realize even though drainage is not a northside issue so much, we're only as good as our weakest link. Economics, too, for the city, downtown, District 5.
How should the city address its drainage problems: Dredging the Vermilion River because I hear parts are only 2-5 feet deep. Also, we have to work in tandem with cleaning ditches of debris. Also drainage, trash traps. Gets plastics out of the drainage system. Clean up plastics in waterways. Reduces capacity of system.
What do you think the city government can and should do to encourage economic development, the creation of jobs? Create a higher level of community service and economic opportunities. If we invested with federal block grant money and invested in technology, we could create jobs. For example, an Acadiana-based Waitr type app. Kids could take part in a coding contest to develop it free. We can invest in things like that. Even doing roads create jobs. I’d rather it be where they're not actually working in government.