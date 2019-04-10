New Orleans African American Museum executive director Gia Hamilton highlighted these five pieces from the exhibition opening April 11. 

NO.AfricanAmericanMuseumreopens.cg_7.JPG
Two views of the same location on Claiborne Avenue. One photo, left, features the trees lining the neutral ground before being removed for the interstate in 1966. The image to the right is from 1968 of overpass construction. Both hang at the African American Museum in New Orleans on Monday, April 8, 2019.

Before and after photographs of Claiborne Avenue

Photographer unknown, on loan from the Amistad Research Center

Before 1969, Claiborne Avenue in Treme was lined with businesses and shaded by oak trees on the neutral ground, where residents would socialize on weekends. But those trees were torn down and most of the shops went out of business when the elevated expressway was built for Interstate 10. These two black and white photographs show the before and after of the avenue.

 

NO.AfricanAmericanMuseumreopens.cg_2.JPG
A picture entitled "Young Skull and Bones Gang on the Street in Treme" by Eric Waters at the African American Museum in New Orleans on Monday, April 8, 2019.

Young Skull and Bone Gang on the Streets of Treme (2011)

Photograph by Eric Waters, on loan from the artist

The North Side Skull and Bones Gang marked its 200th anniversary in 2019. The gang wakes up Treme on Mardi Gras Day, knocking on doors.

New generation of North Side Skull and Bone Gang keeps 200-year Mardi Gras tradition alive in Treme

NO.AfricanAmericanMuseumreopens.cg_3.JPG
A picture entitled "Glen David Andrews, Troy Andrews and Lionel Ferbos at St. Augustine Church" by Eric Waters at the African American Museum in New Orleans on Monday, April 8, 2019.

Glen David Andrews, Trombone Shorty and Lionel Ferbos at St. Augustine Church (2006)

Photograph by Eric Waters, on loan from the artist

Jazz was born in Treme, and this photograph illustrates three musicians who kept the tradition alive: siblings Glen David Andrews and Trombone Shorty, who grew up in Treme, and Lionel Ferbos, who passed away in 2014 at age 103. They are performing in St. Augustine Church in Treme.

NO.AfricanAmericanMuseumreopens.cg_5.JPG
A reproduction of a painting entitled "To Preserve Their Freedom" by artist Jacob Lawrence at the African American Museum in New Orleans on Monday, April 8, 2019.

“To Preserve The Freedom” (1988)

Serigraph by Jacob Lawerence, on loan from Amistad Research Center.

NO.AfricanAmericanMuseumreopens.cg_6.JPG
An undated historic photograph of school students in New Orleans at the African American Museum in New Orleans on Monday, April 8, 2019.

School portrait, late 19th/early 20th century

Unknown photographer, on loan from Amistad Research Center

Students from a school in Treme pose for their class photo.

