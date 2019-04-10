New Orleans African American Museum executive director Gia Hamilton highlighted these five pieces from the exhibition opening April 11.
Before and after photographs of Claiborne Avenue
Photographer unknown, on loan from the Amistad Research Center
Before 1969, Claiborne Avenue in Treme was lined with businesses and shaded by oak trees on the neutral ground, where residents would socialize on weekends. But those trees were torn down and most of the shops went out of business when the elevated expressway was built for Interstate 10. These two black and white photographs show the before and after of the avenue.
Young Skull and Bone Gang on the Streets of Treme (2011)
Photograph by Eric Waters, on loan from the artist
The North Side Skull and Bones Gang marked its 200th anniversary in 2019. The gang wakes up Treme on Mardi Gras Day, knocking on doors.
Glen David Andrews, Trombone Shorty and Lionel Ferbos at St. Augustine Church (2006)
Photograph by Eric Waters, on loan from the artist
Jazz was born in Treme, and this photograph illustrates three musicians who kept the tradition alive: siblings Glen David Andrews and Trombone Shorty, who grew up in Treme, and Lionel Ferbos, who passed away in 2014 at age 103. They are performing in St. Augustine Church in Treme.
“To Preserve The Freedom” (1988)
Serigraph by Jacob Lawerence, on loan from Amistad Research Center.
School portrait, late 19th/early 20th century
Unknown photographer, on loan from Amistad Research Center
Students from a school in Treme pose for their class photo.