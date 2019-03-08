In 2000, the state officially declared Opelousas the Zydeco Capital of the World.
Since then, things have changed.
After 69 years in business, Slim’s Y-Ki-Ki closed in January 2016. Miller’s Zydeco Hall of Fame burned by an arsonist in April 2017. Miller’s was the last full-time zydeco club in St. Landry Parish.
"This is the cradle of zydeco and you could count on those places to hear live music," said Herman Fuselier, a world-renowned Cajun and zydeco music expert, radio host and executive director and chief executive officer at St. Landry Parish Tourism. "Since we lost those place,s there's been a hole" in the St. Landry music scene.
Fuselier is hoping to change that.
In February, he launched the first in what he hopes will become a monthly zydeco jam session at the visitor center in Opelousas.
"About 75 people showed up," Fuselier said. "There were people dancing. People are hungry for it and that's a good sign."
On Saturday, he'll host the first of what he hopes to become a monthly series of conversation and music with local artists.
St. Landry Sounds, scheduled for 2 p.m. at the visitor center, will feature local musicians playing acoustically and telling stories about their songs, careers, influences, families and more. It will allow people to get up close and personal with the musicians, Fuselier said.
The inaugural event will feature Lawrence Ardoin, an accordionist and descendant of the legendary Amédé Ardoin, whose birthday is just two days later on March 11. Ardoin will be backed up by Cedric Watson, who is "a show all on his own," Fuselier said.
The event will be free, "but we'll pass a tip jar for the musicians," Fuselier said. "Our mission is for people to come, but we also want to take care of the musicians."