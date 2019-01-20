The Krewe of Centurions held its Celebration XL on Saturday in the Mardi Gras Ballroom of the Landmark Hotel in Metairie, marking four decades of Carnival fun.
Reigning as Queen Centurion XL was Mrs. Katelyn Regard Segura of New Iberia. King Centurion XL was Mr. David P. Roddy Jr.
The queen wore a white peau de soie sheath gown, accented in gold and red with Austrian rhinestones and imported appliques. Her white plumed collar of peau de soie petals was trimmed in rhinestones with gold and red sequins, appliques and red pheasant tail feathers. Her train of white velvet had as its central motif the Centurion crest. Her custom crown and scepter of Austrian rhinestones in gold completed her attire.
The king wore a traditional tunic-style costume of white peau de soie encrusted with Austrian stones, rhinestones and appliques. The motif and color of his collar and mantle matched her majesty. His royal regalia included a custom crown and scepter.
Maids to the royal court, representing the theme of “Festive at 40!” and depicting festivals from around the state, were Misses Lily Isabella Bourgeois, daughter of Norm and Mary Bourgeois, depicting “Jazz Fest”; Rylee Elizabeth Landreaux, daughter of Shane and Shannon Landreaux, depicting “Catfish Festival”; Michaela Adrian Olivier, daughter of Michael and La Cresiea Olivier, depicting “Alligator Festival”; Kristen Danielle Ray, daughter of Christopher and Dawn Ray, depicting “Voodoo Festival”; Meagan Marie Wahl, daughter of Russell and April Wahl, depicting “French Quarter Festival”; and Vanessa Capri Welch, daughter of Dr. Kevin and Capri Welch, depicting “Octoberfest.”
Escorts to the royal court were Messrs. Glenn Miller, Landreaux, Dane Olivier, Scott Beninato, Wahl and Dr. Welch.
Pages to the monarchs were Misses Skylar Rose Brisset, daughter of Joseph and Ashley Brisset; Sophia Rose Brisset, daughter of Richard and Stephanie Brisset; Ella Violet Brockman, daughter of Keith and Vanessa Brockman, Sarah Catherine Dufrene, daughter of Brandt and Bridgette Dufrene Jr.; Sophia Lynne Hunter, daughter of Andrew and Julie Hunter; Layla Claire Segura, daughter of Alex and Katelyn Segura, Sophia Janicé Willis, daughter of Jonathan Michael Willis and Mary Broussard; and Masters Nathan Hunter Pabst, son of Dylan and Stephanie Pabst; and Henry Eli Bustamante, son of Henry and Toni Bustamante.
Ladies-in-waiting were Misses Bria Lynn Ban, daughter of Michael Burke; Sarah Ann Cooper, daughter of Donald G. and Monique M. Roy-Cooper Sr., Leila Belle Cummins, daughter of Todd and Terri Cummins; Raelyn Catherine Doubleday, daughter of Steve and Missy Doubleday; Mary Elizabeth Dufrene, daughter of Brandt and Bridgette Dufrene Jr.; Gabrielle Marie Fischer, daughter of Betsy A. Fischer; Sophia Rose and Abigail Rain Huggins, stepdaughters and daughters of Kevin and Michelle Rome; Abigayle Faith Lachney, daughter of Larry and Heather Lachney; and Carolina Joy Roberts, daughter of Jeff and Christen Roberts.
Junior dukes were Masters Brandt John Dufrene III, son of Brandt and Bridgette Dufrene Jr., Jake Patrick Meisner, son of Ernie and Jamee Meisner; Julien Alexander Pembo, son of Brandon and Ashley Pembo; and Brayden Anthony Wetzel, son of Stephen Wetzel and Melissa Percy Lowrie.
The tableau began with the playing of the national anthem and the lighting of the Centurion crest. The officers were then introduced wearing traditional red velvet tunics encrusted with rhinestones, and copper and gold appliques. Gold Centurion helmets trimmed with red feathers completed their ensembles.
The captain wore a traditional black velvet tunic trimmed with metallic silver and encrusted with silver rhinestones and appliques. His helmet was encrusted with silver Austrian rhinestones and black feathers.
The captain escorted the queen into the ballroom. To complete the court, King Centurion XL greeted his subjects.
The master of ceremonies for the bal masque was Mr. Ed Hilderbrand and the general chairman of the ball was Mr. Michael Bourgeois Sr. Court committeemen were Messrs. Herbert LeBlanc and Leonard Kinler, with the floor committeemen Christopher Henderson, Ernest Meisner, Wayne Allain, Michael Bourgeois Jr. and Andy LeBeouf.
Following the tableau, the krewe and guests enjoyed dinner and music by More Music and The Topcats.