Sugar Jam, the free concert series in Sugar Mill Pond Development in Youngsville, will celebrate 10 years of creating a family-friendly, free music venue when it launches its 2019 series Saturday.
Chubby Carrier will kick off the series, which will also feature such local favorites as Louisiana Red and Dustin Sonnier.
Presented by Nunu’s Fresh Market, the live monthly music event takes place from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturdays in the spring and fall at the Town Center.
In recent years, the series has added on local pop-up shops, restaurants and more kids activities.
Romacelli will be on site Saturday selling food and beverages.
Early arrival is suggested at the town center off Prescott Boulevard and Waterview Road. Seating such as lawn chairs and blankets are allowed. However, ice chests are prohibited.
Parking is located in the grass lot on the right side upon entering Prescott Road, and along the public parking spots in the development.
Sugar Jam Schedule
Saturday: Chubby Carrier & The Bayou Swamp Band
April 20: Ray Boudreaux
May 18: HWY 90 Band
Aug. 24: GTO Party Band
Sept. 14: Louisiana Red
Oct. 26: Dustin Sonnier & The Wanted