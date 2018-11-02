Many Americans of a certain age have a summer memory of an amusement park at the beach — competing for prizes on the midway, drawing close to a sweetheart on a dark ride, feeling a little rocky on a roller coaster, screaming in a haunted house. Those rituals of childhood and adolescence and family life have a certain sweetness. That’s what’s appealing about “Pontchartrain Beach: A Family Affair,” by Bryan Batt and Katy Danos, a spirited new book chronicling the history of the Crescent City’s well-known amusement park.
Bryan Batt’s grandfather, Harry Batt Sr. (1903-1977), was the driving force behind the park. He had a job in the family ice business, but one day, he saw a refrigerator on the back of a Model-T on St. Charles Avenue and knew his career was approaching a dead end. This gives the book its memorable opening line: “My grandfather was an iceman and he overcameth.”
Batt Sr. set about researching amusement parks — would fun and family entertainment ever go out of fashion? — and negotiated a savvy lease for Lakefront property. Pontchartrain Beach would provide pleasure to the Crescent City from 1928 to 1983.
On one level, this is a history of a family business, how it was born and nurtured, and how its time passed. It’s also a chronicle of this particular kind of show business — how rides were developed and maintained and enjoyed and how they changed over time. Finally, it’s the story of how a business becomes a beloved part of a city’s culture.
For Bryan Batt, this writing project was a chance to get to know his grandfather better, “He died when I was 14, so I never got to know him as an adult,” he said.
Cleaning out his mother’s house after her death, he found boxes of ephemera, simply labeled “PB.” He opened them to find a treasure trove of memorabilia, and the idea of the book was born. Batt and writing collaborator/business partner Katy Danos issued a call, reaching out in the newspapers and on Facebook, asking people to share their memories.
There are stories of both famous and ordinary folks in these pages. Former New Orleans coroner Dr. Frank Minyard was a summer lifeguard. Batt laughed, “He saved more lives on Pontchartrain Beach than he did as a doctor.” Bestselling author Michael Lewis remembering throwing up after a Zephyr ride. Irma Thomas remembers her first and only roller coaster ride, and Wendell Pierce made his acting debut in an ad for the Ragin’ Cajun.
Writer Carolyn Kolb received her engagement ring at the top of the Zephyr and kept it in her mouth until she and her fiancé were safely back on land. Who didn’t love the Zephyr? But, oh, how the wigs flew off that roller coaster! And Bryan Batt once stole a smooch in the Haunted House and got slapped for his efforts.
The book is filled with vintage photos, postcards and programs, printed in dazzling color as well as nostalgic black and white. Danos, whom Batt calls “the Columbo of writers, my Jessica Fletcher,” identified as many people as she could. It’s fun to linger over reproductions of the tantalizing cocktail menu from Bali Ha’i, posters advertising an Elvis Presley concert and news photos from a beauty pageant. The Bali Ha’i chapter even includes charming photos of Errol and Peggy Scott Laborde’s wedding reception.
One chapter is a revelatory glimpse of how important Pontchartrain Beach was as a music venue. Dr. John played there as a backup musician for the Beach Boys. Other visiting performers included Johnny Crawford, Roy Orbison and Frankie Avalon. “And my band, The Singles,” Batt added. Fats Domino played the closing concert in 1983.
Once, when the Animals let fly some profanity, Harry Batt Sr. pulled the plug. “People thought the electricity went out,” Batt said. “But no. He told them this was a family business and to cut it out.”
Batt Sr. liked Elvis, though. “My grandfather always said, “He was a fine young man,” Bryan Batt recalled. “He said, ‘Why did they call it the devil’s music? I don’t know what the problem was.’”
Danos fell in love with it all as a writing challenge.
“Here we had in our hands the actual documents of what it was like,” Danos said, of Marguerite Batt’s journals and letters. Harry Batt Sr.’s wife was a significant part of her husband’s working life. “She was a writer, she kept the books, did the correspondence, traveled everywhere with him. Her letters home from all over the world were amazing. She always kept a suitcase packed in case Harry wanted to go somewhere.”
“And they were always out until 1 or 2 in the morning, dancing,” Batt said, “and then they were up early to test out a new ride.”
“Everything about him was larger than life,” Batt said. “He was very theatrical. He wanted to go out to Hollywood and be an actor, but my grandmother argued vehemently against it. He thought about politics, and she was vehement about that, too. It’s ironic that among his grandsons, one’s an actor, and one’s a politician (Bryan's brother is Jay Batt). But he certainly had his finger on the pulse of what was happening at the time.
“Everything about him was larger than life, even his heart.”
