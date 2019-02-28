The 46th annual Olde Towne Slidell Association St. Patrick’s Day Parade will roll at 1 p.m. Sunday, starting with a toast at City Hall at Second and Bouscaren streets.
It rolls on to Fremaux Avenue and from Front Street on to Carey Street, proceeding to Pontchartrain, then Front and Robert streets before heading back to City Hall on First Street.
Expect cabbages by the thousands and beads by the hundreds of thousands to come off the floats, in addition to the flowers and good cheer from marchers who mingle with the crowds.