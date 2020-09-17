Justin J. Cormier is the owner of Pop-A-Licous Gourmet Popcorn and Snacks, which recently moved to downtown Lafayette. Justin is loving being part of the downtown community; his business is going from strength to interesting strength.
He has recently added such flavors as crawfish nachos and milkshakes to his regular offering of more than 55 flavors of popcorn and he plans to be the place to go for all kinds of delicious carnival food. Justin thinks food should be fun, and his personality certainly helps his brand. He has a background in marketing and business development; he has big plans, and I can’t wait to watch them happen.
You can find out more about Pop-A-Licious on its Facebook page: @popaliciousgourmetpopcorn.
What was your first job? Thanksgiving Day, at the sweet age of 16 I started as a bus boy at Texas Roadhouse here in Lafayette. That lasted very briefly.
Describe a typical day in your life. Typical days are interesting and start rather early — between 5:30 and 6 a.m. I’m out the door for a morning walk with my French Bulldog, Beau. I then head to the shop and begin to prep for the day. Most people don’t realize how much is involved with running the store. We cook everything in house, so it can be a bit much. By the time the day is over, I’m ready to kick off my shoes and become a couch potato, but always manage to find myself having to stop at some store on the way home.
What advice would you give the younger you? Stay in school!
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? Opening my own business. When I started I had absolutely no clue what the heck I was doing. It was either sink or swim.
What values do you live by? Treat people how you want to be treated. People feed off of positive and negative energy, myself included.
What do you most appreciate? I honestly would have to say my career at Acadian Ambulance. I started there at the age of 17 and worked there for almost a decade. They taught me a lot and they were like family. I was given many opportunities and learned many lessons. I will forever be thankful to Mr. Richard and his crew.
What is your favorite journey? I commute to New Orleans weekly for work. I’ve learned to enjoy the journey there and back. It gives me time to reflect, be thankful, and think of new ideas to keep the business fun and exited. Yes, some can be a little farfetched.
Where is your favorite place to be alone? Well, I'm an only child so being alone isn’t uncommon for me, but I'd have to say near any body of water. It is so relaxing to enjoy the elements.
What living figure most inspires you? Red Lerille. Although we are in completely different industries, I admire his drive and determination. Decades later, he still has the same attitude as when he started and still today you can find him helping employees with the task at hand.
What was the best advice you were ever given? Never to be scared to start all over!
What is the best thing about where you live? Well, of course, the culture. We have some of the best food, music, and most friendly people around. That’s what makes it hard to move away.
How do you "let the good times roll"? Haha. I'm all about letting the “good times roll." You can often find me grabbing a beer, firing up the grill and inviting friends over, attending festivals or simply catching live music from a zydeco/Cajun band. I did say our best thing is our culture.
What did you want to be when you grew up? A Dentist. I still haven’t given up on it yet, but its getting further and further away.
What is your motto? “Be you! Everyone else is already taken.”
How would you like to be remembered? Unfortunately, I think I can’t escape this one. Apparently I'm “the popcorn man." It’s really weird being in public and someone acknowledges me as that.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? I tend to pray and ask the man above to guide me in the right direction.
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? Nature, Loving music, and having fun!
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? “Guys” Whats up GUYS? Hey GUYS! Okay GUYS. How are you GUYS? Y'all, I have to work on that.
What is your favorite word? “Perceive." It has become a family joke now so I try not to use it anymore.
What do you collect? Shot glasses. I try and grab one from every city I visit.
What food could you live on for a month? Seafood Pasta. Bring on the carbs!
What would you change about yourself? My temper and ability to react. I really wish I could be a more patient person, but it’s a daily struggle.
Describe yourself in five words. Sociable, fun, persistent, realistic, hard-working
What is your idea of happiness? Happiness is having peace of mind. Not every day will be a great day, but strive to make tomorrow better than today!
What is your favorite movie? I like anything that keeps me on the edge of my seat.
What music defines who you are? Zydeco. It’s so upbeat and fun.
What do you most regret? Not finishing college. I put it on the “back burner” a while and, apparently, I must have left it there. Thankfully, I’ve been successful without a college education, but it is my biggest regret.
What question do you wish I'd asked? Where is Pop-A-Licious located?
What would the answer be? Downtown! 415 Lee Ave., Lafayette. Come pop by and see me!