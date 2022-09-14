Call it culinary diplomacy, if you'd like, but one of our favorite ways to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month — which runs Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 — is to enjoy the variety of tacos available. Just because some are more authentic when it comes to their countries of origin, the inspired versions that blend a little Louisiana into the mix work well, too.
If you're curious about the origins of Hispanic Heritage Month, Americans observe National Hispanic Heritage Month each year by celebrating the histories, cultures and contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America.
President Lyndon Johnson began the observation started in 1968 as Hispanic Heritage Week. In 1988, President Ronald Reagan expanded it to cover a 30-day period, making it official Aug. 17, 1988, on the approval of Public Law 100-402.
Sept. 15 is significant because it is the anniversary of independence for a variety of Latin American countries, including Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua. Mexico celebrates its independence on Sept. 16, and Chile celebrates on Sept. 18.
While there are many ways to celebrate the month, one easy and accessible way is to enjoy a taco — of which there are plenty.
Mestizo's Frisco tacos features three grilled skirt steak tacos dressed with sautéed onions, fresh cilantro, cotija cheese, and avocado with a side of chimichurri sauce. While the restaurant focuses on blending the flavors of Mexico and Louisiana, their tacos are tasty enough to win over the hearts (and stomachs) of most, including die-hard "real taco" eaters. (2323 S. Acadian Thruway, Baton Rouge)
J. Alexander's serves a shrimp and a fish taco. They're both delicious, but the shrimp version, with crispy shrimp, lettuce, pico de gallo and jalapeño ranch, is our favorite. (6457 Bluebonnet Blvd., Baton Rouge)
Rock Paper Taco has a variety of cleverly named tacos, each with its own hand symbol (including the Spock, which is grilled chicken, spinach, sliced avocado, diced tomato and cotija, if you're curious and, by all means, live long and prosper). Favorites include Paper, which is carne asada, mango salsa, sliced avocado, queso fresco and cilantro. (7242 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge)
La Salvadoreña is a bare-bones kind of place, but it may be the best bang for the buck around. With $3 tacos in a variety of flavors, the biggest problem is what kind of taco to order. (3285 Nicholson Drive, Baton Rouge)
Birria & Barbacoa's quesabirria is the real deal and a crowd favorite. As a nod to its authenticity, the full name of the establishment is Birria & Barbacoa's de Chivo Los Compadre's. (10457 Airline Highway, Baton Rouge)
Speaking of birria, Modesto's housemade tortillas and slow-stewed brisket make a mean version of a birria taco that all local-taco lovers need to try. (3930 Burbank Drive, Baton Rouge)
Mansur's doesn't have the fish tacos on its regular menu, but when they're there, we are fans. (Plus, a side of sweet potato fries with the tacos ups Mansur's taco game.) (5720 Corporate Blvd, Baton Rouge)
Torchy's Tacos are also not to be missed. The Bayou Pirate Taco, a Louisiana specialty at Torchy's Tacos, joins the fan favorite, Trailer Park Taco, on the menu of the eatery on Nicholson Drive. (3658 Nicholson Drive, Baton Rouge)
P.S. If you're looking for authentic tastes of Latin America, don't miss La Tienda Latina y Supermercado y Taqueria, located at 6001 Siegen Lane. The store/restaurant combination offers authentic Mexican cuisine and produce, spices and more.