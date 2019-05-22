BASKETBALL

Ragin’ Cajun Team Camp

Dates: June 21-22.

Times: Games begin at 8:30 a.m.

Place: UL campus, including Moncla Indoor, Long Gym and Bourgeois.

Cost: $375 per team (14-player max, $30 extra for more), five-game guarantee.

Info: Contact Mike Murphy at (334) 372-1791, (337) 262-3865 or email at mmurphy@louisiana.edu.

Eric Mouton Camp

Dates: Session I, June 24-28; Session II, June 24-28; Session 3, July 29-Aug. 2.

Times: Session I, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; Session 2, 1 p.m.; Session 3, 12:30-4:30 p.m.

Ages: Session I, boys and girls K-4; Session II, boys and girls grades 5-8; boys and girls K-8.

Place: Session I, Sugar Mill Pond; Session II, Sugar Mill Pond campus; Session 3, downtown gym.

Cost: $125.

Info: Coach Eric Mouton at 856-0043 or emouton@ascensionbluegators.org.

SOFTBALL

Takin It Yard Fastpitch 

Dates: June 4-6.

Times: 9 a.m. until noon.

Place: STM turf field.

Ages: girls grades 2-8.

Cost: $85 per camper.

Register: stmcougars.net.

Info: andria.waguespack@stmcougars.net.

BASEBALL

Takin It Yard Baseball Camp

Dates: June 17-21.

Times: 9 a.m. to noon.

Place: STM turf softball field.

Ages: boys grades 2-7.

Cost: $95.

Info: email andria.waguespack@stmcougars.net.

Jeremy Trahan Camp

Dates: June 11-13.

Times: 8 a.m.-noon.

Ages: 5-13

Cost: $80

Contact: Jeremy Trahan at 337-962-2400 or jeremy.trahan@vpsb.net.

Landry's Upper Deck Camp

When: June 3-7.

Where: AES Baseball Field in Youngsville.

Ages: Grades K - 8

Cost: $150.

Info: Contact Lonny Landry at 337-322-3399 or llandry@ascensionbluegators.org.

ENRICHMENT

Dates: June 10-July 26.

Times: 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Ages: All kids 5-14.

Place: Girard Park.

Registration: May 24 from 3-6 p.m.

Info: (337) 291-8370 or (337) 291-8875.

