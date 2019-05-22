BASKETBALL
Ragin’ Cajun Team Camp
Dates: June 21-22.
Times: Games begin at 8:30 a.m.
Place: UL campus, including Moncla Indoor, Long Gym and Bourgeois.
Cost: $375 per team (14-player max, $30 extra for more), five-game guarantee.
Info: Contact Mike Murphy at (334) 372-1791, (337) 262-3865 or email at mmurphy@louisiana.edu.
Eric Mouton Camp
Dates: Session I, June 24-28; Session II, June 24-28; Session 3, July 29-Aug. 2.
Times: Session I, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; Session 2, 1 p.m.; Session 3, 12:30-4:30 p.m.
Ages: Session I, boys and girls K-4; Session II, boys and girls grades 5-8; boys and girls K-8.
Place: Session I, Sugar Mill Pond; Session II, Sugar Mill Pond campus; Session 3, downtown gym.
Cost: $125.
Info: Coach Eric Mouton at 856-0043 or emouton@ascensionbluegators.org.
SOFTBALL
Takin It Yard Fastpitch
Dates: June 4-6.
Times: 9 a.m. until noon.
Place: STM turf field.
Ages: girls grades 2-8.
Cost: $85 per camper.
Register: stmcougars.net.
Info: andria.waguespack@stmcougars.net.
BASEBALL
Takin It Yard Baseball Camp
Dates: June 17-21.
Times: 9 a.m. to noon.
Place: STM turf softball field.
Ages: boys grades 2-7.
Cost: $95.
Info: email andria.waguespack@stmcougars.net.
Jeremy Trahan Camp
Dates: June 11-13.
Times: 8 a.m.-noon.
Ages: 5-13
Cost: $80
Contact: Jeremy Trahan at 337-962-2400 or jeremy.trahan@vpsb.net.
Landry's Upper Deck Camp
When: June 3-7.
Where: AES Baseball Field in Youngsville.
Ages: Grades K - 8
Cost: $150.
Info: Contact Lonny Landry at 337-322-3399 or llandry@ascensionbluegators.org.
ENRICHMENT
Dates: June 10-July 26.
Times: 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.
Ages: All kids 5-14.
Place: Girard Park.
Registration: May 24 from 3-6 p.m.
Info: (337) 291-8370 or (337) 291-8875.