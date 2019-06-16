Synaea Elise Ferbos
• Daughter Mr. and Mrs. Sidney Andrew Ferbos Jr.
• Attending Cabrini High School
Miss Synaea Elise Ferbos is dedicated to her future, hoping to use the coming year to increase her scores on the American College Test and improve her interview skills, both laudable endeavors for a future nurse.
She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Sidney Andrew Ferbos Jr. Her mother is the former Sherita Elise Eugene.
At Cabrini, Synaea is a member of the Pro-Life and Sada clubs, the softball and track teams and is a member of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Alumnae Chapter Youth Group. She has been on the honor roll for two years, received the most-improved award and completed the Xavier University Biostar Program.
She has worked as a counselor at the Benjamin Foundation Summer Camp and also in the grocery industry.
Synaea will be presented during the Carnival season by the Young Men Illinois Club at their annual ball.