Jefferson Parish President Mike Yenni and other officials said Wednesday that the parish is prepared to weather the 2019 hurricane season, but stressed fast-moving storms can shorten the amount of time people have to evacuate.
Yenni, who addressed the media at a press conference, also said that the east bank site for publicly assisted evacuation has changed from the Yenni Building in Elmwood to the Delgado Community College Jefferson Campus at 5200 Blair Drive in Metairie.
The west bank evacuation gathering site remains the Alario Center at 2000 Segnette Boulevard in Westwego.
The 2019 is supposed to be an average one, though officials have stressed that it only takes on storm to threaten lives and property.
Yenni said there are 292 employees ready to operate 72 pump stations. He said the parish is at 99 percent pumping capacity and will be at 100 percent in July.
Corps officials said that while heightened water levels in the Mississippi River are a concern, the issues such as sand boils and seepage spots along levees are being monitored twice daily and there are not issues of concern.
The Mississippi River has been swollen with water flowing down from the north, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has opened the Bonnet Carre Spillway was opened twice this spring for the first time in history. The Corps opens the spillway to drain off excess water when the river height hits 17 feet at the Carrollton Gauge.