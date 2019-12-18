BATON ROUGE — Vitalant needs the help of volunteer blood donors to help bolster the blood supply through Jan. 5, a news release said.
This time of year sees more than a 20% decline in blood donations, despite blood being used every two seconds in the United States. Blood usage tends to increase over the holidays due to an increase in travel and surgeries.
It takes up to 2.5 days to process, test and distribute each blood donation before it is delivered to hospitals, the release said. Therefore it's important to have blood already on the shelf. All blood types are needed especially type O, A-negative, B-negative and platelet donations.
Donate blood through Jan. 5 and receive a long-sleeve “Experience the Wonder” T-shirt (while supplies last). A $500 Amazon.com gift card winner will be drawn each day through Jan. 5.
Donate at the Baton Rouge donation center, 8234 One Calais Ave., the service road at I-10 and Essen, or at a mobile blood drive. To find out more about blood donation and to schedule an appointment to donate visit vitalant.org/seasonofawe or call (877) 25VITAL.
Volunteer blood donors must be at least 16 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health. Additional height/weight requirements apply to donors 22 and younger, and donors who are 16 and 17 must have signed permission from a parent or guardian.