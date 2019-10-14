U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise faced a small but restive audience at a town hall meeting in St. Tammany Parish Monday morning where he heard calls for a more aggressive response from the GOP to attacks on President Trump to pleas that he more vigorously denounce white supremacy.
A handful of protesters waved signs calling for Trump's impeachment on Louisiana 59, where traffic streamed past the entrance for parish government headquarters on Koop Drive.
Inside, Scalise told the audience that he's been working to get long-term authorization for the National Flood Insurance Program, a local issue of keen interest with south Louisiana voters. He pointed out that he's worked with Democrat Maxine Waters in that effort.
But he wasted no time launching into hotter water, saying that he's been hearing a lot about the efforts to impeach President Trump, despite his belief that no evidence of high crimes and misdemeanors has been produced.
He said that the current effort to impeach President Trump departs from the other three times Congress has taken steps to impeach a president and denounced closed door sessions, calling on transcripts from Kurt Volker's testimony to be made public.
Scalise said colleagues that heard his testimony have told him it is far different from the information that has been leaked.
Scalise called the impeachment effort "insulting and ludicrous" to the requirement of high crimes and misdemeanors "as it's defined in our Constitution," and said that Democrats are trying to re-litigate the results of the 2016 election.
But if Scalise was expecting a largely pro-Trump turnout, he didn't get it. Ezra Oliff-Libermann, who described himself as a 23-year-old Jewish educator, thanked Scalise for speaking at a memorial in Metairie last year after a fatal shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue. But he said Scalise has not stood up to white supremicist and anti-Jewish statements within his own party -- drawing some booing from the audience.
Scalise said he would not allow speakers to "say false things," without a response and said he has denounced such sentiments no matter where they've come from. He asked the speaker if he was willing to denounce anti-Israel statements by Democrats, citing House membersw Ilhan Omar and Rashid Tlaib.
Several speakers urged Scalise to deliver the message that the GOP should push back harder against assaults by the Democrats.
"It appears Republicans are not pushing back as hard as the Democrats," Steve Waddell of Mandeville said.
Trish Olinde of Covington agreed. "I feel like the Republicans have been playing a nice defense," she said. "I want to see you go on the offense."
Scalise replied that people know this president "is doing the things it takes to get the county on the right track."