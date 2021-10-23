Games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise listed.
Thursday
Class 5A/4A
Plaquemine (7-4A) vs. St. Michael (7-4A) at Olympia Stadium
Class 3A and below
Glen Oaks (7-3A) vs. Madison Prep (7-3A) at Memorial Stadium
North Central (5-1A) vs. Catholic-PC (5-1A) at NRG Field-New Roads
Central Private (6-1A) vs. Southern Lab (6-1A) at SU’s A.W. Mumford Stadium
Friday
Class 5A/4A
Denham Springs (4-5A) at Walker (4-5A)
Live Oak (4-5A) at Scotlandville (4-5A)
Zachary (4-5A) at Central (4-5A)
Dutchtown (5-5A) vs. St. Amant (5-5A) at The Pit, St. Amant Middle School (pending final inspection)
East Ascension (5-5A) at McKinley (5-5A)
Woodlawn (5-5A) vs. Catholic (5-5A) at Memorial Stadium
Cecilia (6-4A) at Livonia (6-4A)
Belaire (7-4A) vs. Tara (7-4A) at Glen Oaks
Istrouma (7-4A) at Broadmoor (7-4A)
Rayne (4-4A) vs. Liberty (7-4A) at Olympia Stadium
Class 3A and below
Baker (7-3A) at Parkview Baptist (7-3A)
University (7-3A) at West Feliciana (7-3A)
Beau Chene (6-4A) at Albany (8-3A)
Collegiate Baton Rouge (7-3A) vs. Mentorship Academy at Belaire
Patterson (9-3A) at St. James (9-3A)
Capitol (8-2A) at Northeast (8-2A)
East Feliciana (8-2A) at Episcopal (8-2A)
Port Allen (8-2A) at Dunham (8-2A)
St. Thomas Aquinas (9-2A) at Springfield (10-2A)
Slaughter Community Charter (6-1A) at Grant (3-3A)
Thrive Academy (6-1A) at Tensas (2-1A)
Ascension Christian (7-1A) vs. Ascension Catholic (7-1A) at Plaquemine’s Canova Stadium
St. John (7-1A) at White Castle (7-1A)
Saturday
Class 3A and below
Donaldsonville (9-3A) at Lutcher (9-3A), 1 p.m.