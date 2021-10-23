BR.denhamcentral.001.100921

Denham Springs running back Ray McKneely runs the ball as Central's Donte Cryer pursues on the play Friday night in Central.

 Photo by John Oubre

Games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise listed.

Thursday

Class 5A/4A

Plaquemine (7-4A) vs. St. Michael (7-4A) at Olympia Stadium

Class 3A and below

Glen Oaks (7-3A) vs. Madison Prep (7-3A) at Memorial Stadium

North Central (5-1A) vs. Catholic-PC (5-1A) at NRG Field-New Roads

Central Private (6-1A) vs. Southern Lab (6-1A) at SU’s A.W. Mumford Stadium

Friday

Class 5A/4A

Denham Springs (4-5A) at Walker (4-5A)

Live Oak (4-5A) at Scotlandville (4-5A)

Zachary (4-5A) at Central (4-5A)

Dutchtown (5-5A) vs. St. Amant (5-5A) at The Pit, St. Amant Middle School (pending final inspection)

East Ascension (5-5A) at McKinley (5-5A)

Woodlawn (5-5A) vs. Catholic (5-5A) at Memorial Stadium

Cecilia (6-4A) at Livonia (6-4A)

Belaire (7-4A) vs. Tara (7-4A) at Glen Oaks

Istrouma (7-4A) at Broadmoor (7-4A)

Rayne (4-4A) vs. Liberty (7-4A) at Olympia Stadium

Class 3A and below

Baker (7-3A) at Parkview Baptist (7-3A)

University (7-3A) at West Feliciana (7-3A)

Beau Chene (6-4A) at Albany (8-3A)

Collegiate Baton Rouge (7-3A) vs. Mentorship Academy at Belaire

Patterson (9-3A) at St. James (9-3A)

Capitol (8-2A) at Northeast (8-2A)

East Feliciana (8-2A) at Episcopal (8-2A)

Port Allen (8-2A) at Dunham (8-2A)

St. Thomas Aquinas (9-2A) at Springfield (10-2A)

Slaughter Community Charter (6-1A) at Grant (3-3A)

Thrive Academy (6-1A) at Tensas (2-1A)

Ascension Christian (7-1A) vs. Ascension Catholic (7-1A) at Plaquemine’s Canova Stadium

St. John (7-1A) at White Castle (7-1A)

Saturday

Class 3A and below

Donaldsonville (9-3A) at Lutcher (9-3A), 1 p.m.

