Baton Rouge police hosted an open house Saturday evening for teens interested in joining the department's career mentorship program, which is starting up again after being inactive for the past three decades.
About 30 children and their parents visited department headquarters to learn more about the "explorers" program, which will give participants a window into law enforcement work, helping them decide whether to pursue that career path. Organizers hope it will also show both children and their parents that police officers are human, too.
Local officials started discussing the program's benefits in the aftermath of summer 2016, when tensions rose to the surface following the fatal police shooting of Alton Sterling and subsequent ambush on law enforcement that killed three officers and wounded three others in Baton Rouge.
Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said officers handed out applications at the open house and have already received some back.
He said anyone — ages 14 to 18 — who didn't get a chance to attend the open house but is interested in the program can contact the department's Community Services Division at (225) 389-4801. Organizers are hoping to have all applications in by Friday.