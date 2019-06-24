What can Brown, as in Zachary High two-sport standout Keilon Brown, do for Memphis? If all goes well, play quarterback in football and in the outfield for the Tiger baseball team.
Brown, the Broncos’ two-time Class 5A all-state quarterback, committed to Memphis on Monday night, about three weeks after an unofficial visit to the school.
“I’ve been talking about this with my parents and the rest of my family for a while,” Brown said. “We came to the conclusion that Memphis is right for me. They are good with me playing both sports, and that is big. There also is a level of comfort I feel when I’m around the players and coaches.”
Brown said Memphis and Houston were his finalists and joins St. Augustine receiver Khi Mathieu as a commitment. The 6-foot, 185-pound Brown enters his senior season as three-star prospect and the No. 26-ranked player in Louisiana’s 2020 recruiting class, according to 247sports. He is rated as the nation’s No. 20 dual-threat quarterback by 247sports after leading Zachary to two straight Class 5A titles in football.
The Advocate’s reigning Boys Athlete of the Year and two-time All-Metro MVP in football, Brown passed for 2,700 yards, rushed for 1,354 yards and accounted for 30 total touchdowns. Brown is a key Louisiana recruit for new Memphis recruiting coordinator John Simon, the former Southern Lab and Louisiana Tech standout who also played for the Tennessee Titans.
Brown said a meeting with Memphis offensive coordinator and quarterbacks Kevin Johns also played a role in his decision.
“I got to sit down and watch film with coach Johns when I visited,” Brown said. “A lot of things they do are pretty much like the things we do (at Zachary). That is another reason why I think this is a good fit for me.”
Also notable are Brown’s baseball numbers. He earned Class 5A All-State honors with a .395 batting average this spring. Brown had eight doubles, four triples, four home runs, 36 RBIs and 38 runs scored for the Broncos who advanced to the quarterfinals. Half of Brown’s RBIs came in two-out situations.
Brown, who has already met the NCAA’s academic eligibility standards, says he plans to major in sports administration.