Brett Broussard is a financial advisor with Ameriprise; he’s been there for 23 years and thrives on helping individuals making better, more informed financial decisions. His job is all about building relationships — it’s a great fit for him.
Brett is passionate about cooking. He watched his grandmother take simple ingredients and turn them into magic. He now does the same knowing it makes people happy and come together and those memories are everything.
He offers cooking lessons, private dinners, and even shares his recipes on his website — chefbroussard.com. He’s also on instagram as @chefbroussard — warning, it’s a visual delight and will make you hungry. I can’t wait to try some; if it’s like him it will be interesting, joyful, and leave you smiling.
What was your first job? Chick-fil-a — and I still love their sandwiches!
Describe a typical day in your life. Up early, morning prayer, try to make an impact and have a positive influence on others, smile, laugh, cook dinner in my kitchen, in bed earlier than most.
What advice would you give the younger you? Life is a journey filled with success and failure, happiness and sadness, good times and bad. Always be grateful and enjoy the ride.
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? Living in Breckenridge, Colorado and Ketchikan, Alaska when I was in my early 20s. I learned how to be independent and appreciate incredible life experiences.
What values do you live by? Faith, family, building relationships, helping others and integrity
What do you most appreciate? The many blessings in my life…my faith, my family and my friends
What is your favorite journey? Life, everyday is a new journey, a new challenge and a new opportunity.
Where is your favorite place to be alone? In my kitchen creating incredible food.
What living figure most inspires you? My mother. She is my role model. She is kind, loving, compassionate, selfless and so much more.
What was the best advice you were ever given? Life’s not about ME.
What book would you tell everyone to read? The Bible. There is a lot of wisdom in the world’s best-selling book.
What is the best thing about where you live? The culture, the food and the people.
How do you "let the good times roll"? By surrounding myself with family and friends in any setting
What did you want to be when you grew up? A good husband, father and friend. It’s all I’ve ever wanted to be.
What is your motto? Philippians 4:13 I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.
How would you like to be remembered? As someone who gave of himself and put others ahead of himself.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? Be brave. But even if you’re not, nobody knows the difference.
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? My faith, being a good husband and father, and surrounding myself with great people.
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? I try to overuse the phrase “I love and appreciate you."
What is your favorite word? Food
What do you collect? I collect relationships.
What food could you live on for a month? No question about it, PIZZA!
What would you change about yourself? I’d be taller.
What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? Batman. He has no super-powers; he's just an ordinary individual trying to be extraordinary in the fight between good and evil.
Describe yourself in five words. Passionate, hard-working, honest, leader, chef
What is your idea of happiness? Happiness is a journey, not a destination.
What is your favorite movie? "The Godfather"
What music defines who you are? Cajun music. It defines our culture in South Louisiana.
Who is your style icon? My son, Andrew. He’s got a great sense of style.
What do you most regret? I have no regrets. I’ve learned from every bad decision or any regret that I’ve had. Those “regrets” shaped me.
What question do you wish I'd asked? What would be your last meal?
What would the answer be? Seared foie gras, roasted bone marrow, black truffles with homemade pasta…and maybe a slice of Alesi’s “works” pizza!