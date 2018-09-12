Digital projected photographs were the subject of a recent competition for the Slidell Photo Club.
Members submitted their works digitally in four categories that were projected onto a screen and then judged.
The first-place winners will proceed to the Gulf States Camera Club Council competition in four categories.
Winners were:
- "Engine" by Doug Heimstead, pictorial color
- "Social Media" by Heimstead, pictorial monochromatic
- "Timber Wolf" by Heimstead, nature
- "Breakfast" by John Tuohey, photojournalism.
The group meets the third Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. in the Slidell Cultural Center, 2055 Second St. For more information, email info@slidellphotoclub.org or slidellphotoclub.org.