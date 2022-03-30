On March 11, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to several Louisiana boards and commissions.
Monica N. Pierson-McDaniels, of Zachary, has been reappointed to the Louisiana Board of Examiners in Dietetics and Nutrition. Pierson-McDaniels is a nutrition services director for the Louisiana Department of Health Villa Feliciana Medical Complex. She was nominated by the Louisiana Dietetic Association and will serve as a licensed nutritionist.
The board serves to protect the health, safety and welfare of the public by providing for the licensure and regulation of people practicing the profession of dietetics and nutrition.
Lauren R. Williams, of Greenwell Springs, has been appointed to the Louisiana Rare Disease Advisory Council. Williams is a digital specialist for Automotive Marketing Group. She will serve as a representative of a rare disease organization (CureGRIN Foundation).
The council offers expert and clinical advice to the Louisiana Department of Health, the governor and the Legislature to help address the needs of people diagnosed and living with rare diseases.
Suzanne Harris, of Gonzales, has been appointed, and Gwendolyn W. Hilliard, of Prairieville, reappointed to the Volunteer Louisiana Commission.
Harris is director for the Teaching and Learning Center for the Louisiana Association of Educators. She will serve as a representative of a local labor organization in the state.
Hilliard is a mentor with the Big Buddy Program and the Boys and Girls Club. She will serve as a representative of community-based organizations within the state.
The commission serves to encourage community service as a means of community and state problem-solving, promote and support citizen involvement in government and private programs, develop a long-term comprehensive vision and plan for action for community service initiatives in Louisiana, act as the state's policy-making body for the Corporation on National and Community Service, and serve as the state's liaison to national and state organizations that support its mission.