Students in Amie Guillie's third-grade class at Lee Road School have been rubbing things ... the right way.
For two weeks, the students studied force and motion, including an experiment to consider the cause-and-effect relationship between a material's surface and the amount of friction it has.
"Students used matchbox cars to test a variety of surfaces to determine how friction affects movement," notes Guillie.
They tested a smooth surface, carpet, dirt, rocks, concrete and grass using an incline plain and a ruler. They released their car at the same position on the incline plain to ensure the same amount of force. The car rolled down the ramp and onto the chosen test surface.
"A yardstick was used to measure how far the car rolled on the surface," said the educator. "Data and any observation notes were recorded onto their data sheet for comparison. They later engaged in discussion using evidence to share their findings.”