LSU freshman Mondo Duplantis will attempt to break the NCAA pole vault record at home Friday, highlighting the Tigers' first home meet of the year, the Bayou Bengal at Carl Maddox Field House.
The two-day meet began with the pentathlon and heptathlon Thursday afternoon.
Duplantis enters the meet with an NCAA-leading clearance of 5.83 meters (19 feet, 1.5 inches). He registered the mark at the Razorback Invitational last weekend in his LSU track and field debut. The clearance of 5.83 meters broke Russ Buller’s 20-year old school record and ranks as the second-best clearance in the world this year. Duplantis, who begins competition around 6:15 p.m., will be attempting to break the NCAA record of 5.91 meters in the pole vault Friday night.
Abby O'Donoghue and Kaitlyn Walker will lace up the spikes for the women’s high jump at 6 p.m. on Friday night. O’Donoghue, a Denham Springs native, owns the ninth-best jump in the NCAA this season, a clearance of 1.80 meters (5-10.75) that she registered at the Red Raider Invitational.
Meanwhile, LSU sends several sprinters to the New Mexico Collegiate Classic in Albuquerque, New Mexico, for a Friday and Saturday meet. LSU has 16 sprinters entered in the 200 meter dash on Friday night. The men’s heats will begin at 8:15 p.m., and the women’s portion starts at 9 p.m. LSU will have competitors in the 60-meter hurdles, 60-meter dash and 400-meter dash on Saturday.