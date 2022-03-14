Ropers and riders competed over the weekend in the Southeast Louisiana High School Rodeo Association's rodeo in Gonzales.
Junior high and high schoolers competed in bull riding, bareback riding, goat tying, barrel racing and other events.
SLHSRA members took home honors during the 3-day rodeo at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center.
Mason Ortega won first place in bareback riding and Taylor Allen was named reserve champion bull rider.
Savannah Stafford was named champion in the reined cow horse contest.
Landry Brouilette, of St. Francisville, won third in the goat tying event.
The association honored seniors Allen, Kallie deVeer, Trevor Hebert, Ortega, Stafford and Mary Grace Thibodeaux.