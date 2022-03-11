A Louisiana lobbyist arrested on a domestic violence complaint last year is working at the Capitol even though one of his alleged victims works there and has a protective order in place against him.
Kevin Hayes, who owns Hayes Strategic Solutions, is due in court next Thursday on an accusation he attacked a woman and her 15-year-old son at their home after becoming drunk at a party in December. The boy was attacked while checking on his mother, according to a court filing.
Hayes has been a lobbyist since at least 2009. He previously was a staff attorney for the Louisiana Senate and is a past president of the Baton Rouge Bar Association. His clientele once included Louisiana Press Association and the Coastal Conservation Association of Louisiana, both of which dropped him after his arrest.
The woman works on an upper floor of the Capitol and Hayes has been ordered to not go within 100 yards of her.
East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore III said a judge concluded the woman’s protective order should not interfere with Hayes’ ability to earn money, so Hayes is allowed in the Capitol, with restrictions. Hayes is to stay on the Capitol's first floor and in the basement — and should not go to the floor on which the woman works. The woman is told every time he is in the Capitol.
Hayes has filed court papers saying he has lost more than 70% of his business. The Louisiana Association of Chiefs of Police continued to use Hayes until this week.
The group’s chairman, Grambling Police Chief Tony Clark, said the association voted to end its contract with Hayes the day after the Louisiana Illuminator asked about the organization’s relationship with Hayes. Clark said he had not known Hayes was “charged with some kind of offense” until Tuesday, when it came up at an association conference.