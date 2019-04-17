ST. FRANCISVILLE — Superintendent Hollis Milton urged the public at the West Feliciana School Board meeting Tuesday night to vote in the May 4 election, which has a bond proposition to fund a new elementary school and update other district facilities.
Early voting will be held April 20-27, excluding Sunday.
“This bond proposal is a need, not a want,” Milton said. “We need this to do the best we can for our kids.”
If voters approve, the $52.6 million bond issue would be used to build a new elementary school and a freshman academy, fund improvements to West Feliciana High School, and make road and parking upgrades to the schools’ campuses.
The 30-year bonded debt would be repaid through property taxes, with the first year estimated at 9.95 mills, according to the proposition.
If the millage increase passes, a homeowner with a residence valued at $100,000 would pay an additional $25 per year in property taxes and someone with a $200,000 house would pay $125 more per year. Taxes on a $300,000 home would increase $223 per year.
Both of the district’s elementary schools, Bains and Bains Lower, are facing overcrowding as growth continues in the area.
In February, Buddy Ragland, of Coleman Partners Architects, told the School Board that a new elementary school to replace the older of the two, Bains Elementary, is projected to cost $42 million and could be completed within three years.
The district is hosting an open meeting about the bond proposal on April 29 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Bains Elementary.
In other business, the board voted unanimously to join national organization The Interlocal Purchasing System on the recommendation of the Louisiana School Boards Association.
The cooperative will allow the West Feliciana school system to benefit from negotiations that TIPS could make with vendors on behalf of school districts across the state and the country.
“It’s like being a member of Sam’s or Costco. It would allow the school system to be involved in a bigger group with negotiating power,” Milton said.
Being a member of the cooperative doesn’t cost the school district anything and the district is not required to use it if it doesn't want to, district financial manager Misty Cook said.
Purchases made through the cooperative meet state bid requirements because, in essence, TIPS will have already bid out the items in question, District Attorney Sam D’Aquilla said.
Previously, the West Feliciana school system participated in a similar program started by the Vermilion Parish school system, Milton said; however, that cooperative is no longer in operation.
The board also voted unanimously for a resolution opposing House Bill 57, which would allow the state to collect sales and use taxes on behalf of all local entities, such as school boards and sheriffs' offices.
“All of our local groups we work with trust us in the sales tax collection,” Milton said. “Our worries are that if we turn the collection over to the state, will our money be returned in a timely manner and will it be accurate?”
The West Feliciana Parish School Board collects all of the sales taxes for the parish.
Also during the meeting, D’Aquilla swore in Angelia “Angie” Norwood as the new District 4 board member.
Norwood won the seat in March, replacing Emma Uhle, whom the board had appointed to replace Nancy “Beth” Tycer. In October, Tycer resigned from the board to take a job with the East Louisiana State Mental Health System in Jackson. She surrendered the rest of her term, which would have ended in December 2018 as well as the new four-year term she won without opposition in July 2018.
Uhle qualified to run in March but withdrew before the election, leaving Norwood, who is a Republican, and Democrat Thomas Pate as the only candidates.