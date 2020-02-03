The Lafayette Fire Department investigated an overnight house fire that displaced two residents and took the life of one resident's pet dog, KATC reports.
Firefighters responded to the 300 block of Zim Circle shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday morning, according to LFD spokesperson Alton Trahan.
When they arrived, the occupants of the duplex apartment were outside safely. The flames had extended to the front of the apartment, causing substantial fire damage.
The fire was brought under control within 15 minutes, Trahan said. The adjacent apartment suffered heavy smoke damage.
Both apartments were occupied by one tenant each. All their belongings were damaged by the fire and both were displaced as a result.
A man and his pet dog occupied the apartment where the fire started. The dog alerted his owner of the fire, Trahan said.
Fire officials determined the fire originated in the bed. The cause of the fire was a cigarette; the man allegedly fell asleep while smoking in bed.
The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The owner's pet dog did not survive the fire.