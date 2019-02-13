During the 2018-19 school year, Brother Martin High School is celebrating two milestones: the 50th anniversary of the school’s inception as well as the 150th anniversary of the presence of the Brothers of the Sacred Heart.
Brother Martin High School President and class of 1977 graduate Gregory Rando says this year is “a special time for the entire school community and the Brothers of the Sacred Heart not only to look back at 150 years of service in forming young men who have helped transform their families and communities for good through religious and civic service, but also to look forward to the continued mission and ministry of a school community firmly committed to the holistic formation of our students ‘to meet the needs of a changing world.’”
In continuing with the celebration, members of the Brother Martin administration, faculty, staff, and community gathered for a 50/150 anniversary celebration Jan. 24. The evening began with an anniversary Mass in the James B. Branton Chapel celebrated by the Most Rev. Archbishop Gregory Aymond ’67, with the assistance of the Rev. David Ducote ’04 as the liturgical master of ceremonies.
Bishop Robert Muench ’60 and the Rev. Paul Hart ’70 served as the concelebrants alongside Deacon Richard Eason. Rando ’77 welcomed Mass attendees while giving an account of our history of St. Aloysius, Cor Jesu, and Brother Martin schools.
Student Council President Elliott Canty ’19, 50/150 Chair Erin Caruso, founding faculty member Guy Nelson, and Mark Romig ’74 were on hand as readers. There was also a Communion meditation called “Loving and Forgiving God” written especially for the celebration by Chorus Director Kevin Caparotta ’88.
After Mass, Brother Ivy LeBlanc, a former principal and president of Brother Martin and former provincial of the Brothers of the Sacred Heart, shared remarks with attendees.
Following the Mass, after passing the newly installed statue of Brother Martin Hernandez outside, guests were greeted by student ambassadors in the Tom and Gayle Benson Mall for a reception. During the event, Justin Boone ’12 from the Mayor’s Office presented a proclamation to Rando to celebrate the school’s history.