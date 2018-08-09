Take a break from the heat of August by heading over to one of the city's museums to wander amid the art and enjoy some cool culture.
The Crescent City's three largest art institutions will be a haven from the heat each day that temperatures hit or top 93 degrees, as measured by WVUE's meteorological team.
The "Art & AC" program, sponsored by the Helis Foundation, will allow free admission for Louisiana residents on the following day to the New Orleans Museum of Art, Ogden Museum of Southern Art and the Contemporary Arts Center.
Last year, the August heat promotion saw 1,500 people visit the museums over three days.
"August is not only one of the hottest months for New Orleans throughout the year, it's also National Museum Month," said Jessie Haynes, managing director of the Helis Foundation, in a statement.
The art exhibits and the air conditioning will not be the only chilling aspects of the plan. Free snoballs from Imperial Woodpecker, hand fans and bottles of water will help lower the heat and raise the level of fun.
The Helis Foundation underwrites free admission to several local museums for Louisiana residents throughout the year. On Wednesdays, Louisiana residents gain free admission to the New Orleans Museum of Art and the New Orleans Botanical Garden, including the Enrique Alferez Sculpture Garden. On Thursdays, the Ogden Museum of Southern Art is free, and the Contemporary Arts Center opens its doors free to Louisiana residents every Sunday. The Foundation also sponsors free days at the Louisiana Children's Museum every other month.