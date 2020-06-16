Pelican State Credit Union has announced the launch of its new online video series aimed at helping viewers make more informed purchasing decisions, a press release said.
The “Is It Worth It?” video series came about as the interest for additional interactive financial content became clear after reading comments from credit union subscribers.
#AskPelican, the credit union’s first video series, has amassed hundreds of thousands of views across multiple platforms, showing that there is still a need for more “edutainment” that Pelican aims to fulfill, according to a news release.
On June 1, the credit union launched the second episode of its "Is It Worth It?" video series on its Facebook and YouTube accounts. Episode 1 of the series answered the question, “Is it worth it to make your own king cake?” and was viewed over 21,000 times.
The series is set to be an educational source of entertainment that is authentic and relatable for viewers. Each video in the series will dive into whether or not something is worth it, allowing viewers to see unbiased opinions and make smarter choices with their money.
Determinations will be made at the end of every episode and based on criteria such as how much time it takes to make (if applicable), how much money it costs, and its quality compared to a similar product.
Episode 2 of the series features Pelican team member Julian Escobar figuring out whether it's worth it to make your own laundry detergent.
All upcoming episodes can be found by visiting YouTube.com/PelicanStateCU or Facebook.com/PelicanStateCreditUnion.