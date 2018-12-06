StPaulBrokenBones_2_CreditMcNairEvans

St. Paul & The Broken Bones performs May 4, 2019, at the Sugar Mill.

 McNAIR EVANS

Teach Me Equals, Joey Sprinkles and Tranche, Dec. 20, Circle Bar

Amen Dunes, Jan. 19, 2019, One Eyed Jacks

Fruition and Daniel Rodriguez, Jan. 26, 2019, House of Blues

High on Fire, Feb. 1, 2019, House of Blues

Magic City Hippies and Future Generations, Feb. 10, 2019, House of Blues

Blood Orange, Feb. 19, 2019, Joy Theater

Juice, Feb. 21, 2019, Gasa Gasa

Noname, March 1, 2019, Joy Theater

Le Butcherettes, March 7, 2019, House of Blues

Cradle of Filth and Raven Black, April 14, House of Blues

Shinedown, May 6, The Fillmore at Harrah’s New Orleans

The Sugar Ball feat. St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Tank & the Bangas and Sweet Crude, May 4, 2019, The Sugar Mill

Queen, Aug. 20, 2019, Smoothie King Center

View comments