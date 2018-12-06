Teach Me Equals, Joey Sprinkles and Tranche, Dec. 20, Circle Bar
Amen Dunes, Jan. 19, 2019, One Eyed Jacks
Fruition and Daniel Rodriguez, Jan. 26, 2019, House of Blues
High on Fire, Feb. 1, 2019, House of Blues
Magic City Hippies and Future Generations, Feb. 10, 2019, House of Blues
Blood Orange, Feb. 19, 2019, Joy Theater
Juice, Feb. 21, 2019, Gasa Gasa
Noname, March 1, 2019, Joy Theater
Le Butcherettes, March 7, 2019, House of Blues
Cradle of Filth and Raven Black, April 14, House of Blues
Shinedown, May 6, The Fillmore at Harrah’s New Orleans
The Sugar Ball feat. St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Tank & the Bangas and Sweet Crude, May 4, 2019, The Sugar Mill
Queen, Aug. 20, 2019, Smoothie King Center