Let's get nuts
The Family Dinner Comedy Troupe pokes fun at 1989's original hit film "Batman" at a socially distant spoof night at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Manship Theatre. Get set for live commentary, digital skits and audience-curated improv games. The bar opens at 6:30 p.m. Rated R-ish. $11. (225) 344-0334
Flashback to the '70s
Get down with musical gems from Gladys Knight, Chicago, Michael Jackson, Barry Manilow, Barbara Streisand, Bread, The Carpenters, Donna Summer and others when That '70s Band performs for Sunday in the Park. The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge's free concert starts at 2 p.m. at the Shaw Center for the Arts Plaza, 100 Lafayette St. artsbr.org
The boos must go on
Despite the pandemic, BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo and Hancock Whitney Bank are hosting Boo at the Zoo again on Saturday and Sunday, with some safety modifications. Costumes and masks encouraged. Admission to the nonscary area Halloween tradition is from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and zoo grounds close at 5 p.m. Regular zoo admission applies; free for members. brzoo.org or (225) 775-3877