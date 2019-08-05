An East Feliciana grand jury on Monday declined to charge either law enforcement officer involved in the April fatal shooting of a Clinton man who was in the back seat of a vehicle during a traffic stop that quickly escalated.
District Attorney Sam D'Aquilla said the grand jury did not find evidence to bill East Feliciana Sheriff's deputy Cullen Wilson or Clinton police officer Richard Boudoin with second-degree murder — or any lesser charges — in the death of 28-year-old Myron Flowers. Both officers fired their weapons at Flowers, killing him. Although Flowers was armed with two guns, D'Aquilla said Flowers never fired his weapons in the incident.
Flowers was a back-seat passenger in a vehicle that Wilson stopped about 9 p.m. on April 12 in Clinton for an equipment violation, which D'Aquilla said was either for a license plate light or a back light out.
D'Aquilla said the evidence presented to the grand jury was based on video evidence from the scene, where local surveillance cameras had caught most of the shooting, as well as the officers' statements and the driver's statements. There is no body or dash camera footage of the incident because neither officer was equipped with such devices, he said.
D'Aquilla said that Wilson, after speaking with the driver, asked to search the car, and the driver permitted it. When Wilson approached the front seat, he shined a flashlight into the vehicle, seeing Flowers in the back seat. Wilson then went to open the back door, noticing that Flowers had a gun on him. D'Aquilla said Wilson asked Flowers to put his hands up and step out of the car, but Flowers did not comply.
Wilson then attempted to secure the gun, but Flowers grabbed Wilson's hand, and the two "tussled around for a minute," D'Aquilla said. The district attorney also said Flowers reached for his second gun.
Wilson then stepped back and shot at Flowers. Clinton police officer Richard Boudoin, who had been called to provide backup to Wilson, also fired at Flowers once he was already on the ground, D'Aquilla said. The district attorney also noted that the video made it look like Flowers was still either holding a gun or had it near his hand.
The video of the shooting was not immediately available Monday.
D'Aquilla said Wilson fired six times and Boudoin fired twice, striking Flowers in the chest, hand, shoulder and leg.
It is unclear why Wilson immediately went to secure Flowers' gun. D'Aquilla said Monday that Flowers had been on probation, and Wilson likely knew that. D'Aquilla also said both of the guns Flowers had were reported stolen, though officials initially said only one was stolen. Flowers had also been convicted of two felonies since 2010, both for drug possession, making it illegal for him to possess firearms.
Wilson, who initiated the traffic stop, knew Flowers personally, officials and Flowers’ family have said. It did not appear that Boudoin knew Flowers.
The traffic stop and shooting occurred on Jackson Street near the RKM Primary Care in Clinton. It is still unclear if any tickets or citations were issued to the driver.
D'Aquilla also noted that Flowers' autopsy determined he had high levels of methamphetamine in his system at the time of his death.
Flowers’ family said he was the father of one young boy, and an uncle, cousin and brother to many. They said while he had been in trouble with the law before, he was not a violent man and it took a lot for him to be provoked.